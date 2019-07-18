England coach Trevor Bayliss observes the Cricket World Cup final on Sunday. | REUTERS

More Sports / Cricket

England's Trevor Bayliss to coach Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League

AP

LONDON - Outgoing England coach Trevor Bayliss will take charge of Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad next year.

“Trevor Bayliss, England’s 2019 World Cup winning coach, has been appointed head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad,” the club said on Thursday in a statement on its Twitter account.

Bayliss long ago said he was ending his four-year tenure with England after the upcoming Ashes series, when his contract expires.

He led England to Cricket World Cup glory last weekend at Lord’s.

Bayliss will replace fellow Australian Tom Moody as coach of the Sunrisers, who have England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow in their ranks.

Bayliss coached in the IPL before his England appointment, leading Kolkata Knight Riders to the title in 2012 and 2014.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Gary Stead
Black Caps coach Gary Stead wants rules review after 'hollow' World Cup final
New Zealand coach Gary Stead has called for the Cricket World Cup's rules to be overhauled, labeling the showpiece final "hollow" after England defeated the Black Caps on a technicality.
Geraint Thomas (right) and other cyclists ride in a group in the back of the race during the 10th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France on Monday.
Geraint Thomas moves up to second overall at Tour de France
Defending champion Geraint Thomas and his Ineos team found themselves in the Tour de France driving seat after gaining considerable time on a handful of rivals as crosswinds caused chaos in the ...
Russia's Slava Voynov, a former Los Angeles Kings defenseman, is seen celebrating during a game against Germany at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.
Suspended Slava Voynov signs with KHL team
Former Los Angeles Kings defenseman Slava Voynov signed a one-year deal in the Kontinental Hockey League on Monday as he sits out the final months of his NHL suspension. He is joining Ru...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

England coach Trevor Bayliss observes the Cricket World Cup final on Sunday. | REUTERS

, , ,