Bryce Harper hits walk-off double as Phillies rally to beat Dodgers

Bryce Harper threw his helmet off rounding the bases, thrust his arms in the air and screamed while teammates stormed out of the dugout to mob him.

That’s what Philadelphia has been waiting for from its $330 million man.

Harper hit a two-run double off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen with one out in the bottom of the ninth after pinch-hitter Matt Beaty hit a three-run homer off Phillies closer Hector Neris in the top half, rallying Philadelphia to a 9-8 win over Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

“That’s what baseball is all about,” Harper said. “Against one of the best closers, it’s always fun.”

Pinch hitter Andrew Knapp hit a double with one out after Adam Haseley’s grounder hit off Jansen’s right foot near the ankle and rolled to first base. Cesar Hernandez followed with a single and Scott Kingery’s bloop single to center scored Knapp to get the Phillies within a run. Harper then ripped a ball to the gap that bounced off A.J. Pollock’s glove and went to the wall to win it.

“That was a huge moment for Bryce,” Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. “You could see how important that was for him.”

The Phillies rebounded from a 16-2 loss in the opener of a four-game series against the two-time defending NL champions.

Cody Bellinger hit his major league-leading 34th homer and Max Muncy, A.J. Pollock and Joc Pederson also went deep for the Dodgers.

Harper hit a three-run homer and had five RBIs for the first time since April 19, 2017, at Atlanta. Brad Miller and Kingery also connected for the Phillies.

Ranger Suarez (1-0) got two outs for the win.

Neris was ejected after hitting pinch-hitter David Freese in the back with the next pitch after Beaty homered, and Kapler also was tossed.

Jansen (3-3) has four blown saves in 24 tries. He was limping in the clubhouse after the game.

“I should’ve come out of the game,” Jansen said.

Nationals 8, Orioles 1

In Baltimore, Matt Adams and Juan Soto homered and rookie Austin Voth extended a streak of strong performances by Washington’s rotation in a win over the neighboring Orioles.

Washington has won 13 of 16.

Marlins 12, Padres 7

In Miami, Brian Anderson hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Miami dealt San Diego its fourth straight loss.

The Padres (45-49) fell four games under .500 for the first time this season.

Marlins starter Jordan Yamamoto (4-0) struggled early and needed 99 pitches to get through five innings, but he gave up only two earned runs. Padres rookie Logan Allen (2-2) had his second rough start in a row, allowing seven runs in 2⅓ innings.

Brewers 13, Braves 1

In Milwaukee, Christian Yelich hit his second career grand slam, Keston Hiura and Lorenzo Cain each had a solo homer and the Brewers routed Atlanta.

Brandon Woodruff (11-3) gave up one run and five hits in 6⅔ innings for the Brewers, who had lost eight of their previous 10 games. He walked one and struck out seven.

Mike Moustakas picked up his 1,000th career hit with a single to right-center field in the seventh.

Angels 7, Astros 2

In Anaheim, Albert Pujols hit a bases-clearing double during the Angels’ six-run first inning, and Los Angeles remained unbeaten in five games since the All-Star break.

Shohei Ohtani was 2-for-4 with an RBI in the win.

Jake Marisnick was drilled between the shoulder blades by Angels reliever Noe Ramirez (4-1) in the sixth inning, and both teams nearly came to blows moments later. Marisnick ran over Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy in a collision at the plate in Houston nine days ago, leaving Lucroy with a concussion and a broken nose.

Shortly after Ramirez hit Marisnick with a 1-1 pitch, a verbal confrontation broke out between Pujols and several Astros in the dugout, including Lance McCullers Jr. and Justin Verlander. Both benches and bullpens partially emptied, but there was no serious physical contact — and Marisnick noticeably tried to calm his teammates.

Mike Trout missed his second straight game with a mildly strained right calf, but Ohtani and Luis Rengifo also drove in first-inning runs in Los Angeles’ eighth victory in 11 games since the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Yankees 8, Rays 3

In New York, Aaron Judge hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning, Didi Gregorius followed with a grand slam and the Yankees beat Tampa Bay after another surly clash between CC Sabathia and the Rays.

Judge smashed a 3-2 pitch from left-hander Colin Poche (2-3) into the right-center field seats to make it 4-3. It was Judge’s 10th homer.

Gregorius took a curtain call after hitting a long grand slam. Edwin Encarnación hit his 28th homer and DJ LeMahieu also went deep as New York stretched its AL East lead over Tampa Bay to six games.

Yandy Díaz hit a solo homer and an RBI double, and Austin Meadows hit his 14th homer for Tampa Bay.

Benches cleared during the sixth inning amid a shouting match between Sabathia and hitter Avisail García. After Sabathia struck out Garcia looking to strand two runners, the 38-year-old barked and pointed at Garcia. Sabathia was restrained by Gregorius and never got close to García while both benches and bullpens emptied. No punches were thrown.

Blue Jays 10, Red Sox 4

In Boston, Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run homer off new Boston starter Andrew Cashner, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had three hits to lead Toronto.

Gurriel had a single, double and triple, and Justin Smoak also homered for the Blue Jays, who lost three of their previous four games.

Cashner (9-4) was acquired from the Orioles on Saturday. He failed to get an out in the sixth, allowing six runs — five earned — on eight hits and two walks while striking out two. He also gave up two homers, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch on a third strike.

In Other Games

Royals 11, White Sox 0

Indians 8, Tigers 0

Athletics 9, Mariners 2

Cubs 4, Reds 3 (10)

Giants 8, Rockies 4 (10)

Pirates 3, Cardinals 1

Diamondbacks 9, Rangers 2

Mets 3, Twins 2