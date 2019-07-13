Hanshin Tigers rookie Koji Chikamoto hits for the cycle in Game 2 of the NPB All-Star Series on Saturday. Chikamoto completed the feat with a seventh-inning triple at Koshien Stadium. In this photo compilation, he's seen getting hits in the first (home run), second, third and seventh innings. | KYODO

Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Tigers rookie Koji Chikamoto hits for cycle in CL's rout of PL in All-Star Series finale

Kyodo

NISHINOMIYA, HYOGO PREF. - Hanshin Tigers rookie Koji Chikamoto became the second player to hit for the cycle in in the NPB All-Star Series, leading the Central League to an 11-3 win over the Pacific League in Saturday’s series finale.

Chikamoto, who became the first rookie to lead off the first inning of an All-Star Game with a home run, and Tigers teammates Fumihito Haraguchi and Ryutaro Umeno all hit solo homers at their home ballpark, Koshien Stadium. It was the CL’s first All-Star victory since they won 2016’s Game 1 and ended a five-game PL win streak.

On Friday, the PL defeated the CL 6-3 Game 1 at Tokyo Dome.

Chikamoto, who went 5-for-5 with two doubles, completed his cycle with a seventh-inning triple.

With the CL scoring twice off the Orix Buffaloes’ Taisuke Yamaoka in the first inning, Haraguchi homered in his second straight at-bat when he led off the second against Seibu Lions right-hander Kona Takahashi.

Umeno followed with a solo shot to the delight of the hometown crowd, and Yokohama BayStars cleanup hitter Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, who grew up in Osaka, capped the rally with a tremendous line-drive homer into Koshien’s distant seats in straightaway left field.

The Buffaloes’ Masataka Yoshida hit the game’s other homer, when he capped the PL’s three-run third with a two-run blast off Chunichi Dragons right-hander Yuya Yanagi.

Yomiuri Giants right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano started and earned the win after throwing two scoreless innings, while Seiya Suzuki of the Hiroshima Carp hit the CL’s fifth home run of the night.

The other All-Star cycle belongs to Hall of Fame catcher Atsuya Furuta, who accomplished the feat in 1992.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Hanshin Tigers catcher Fumihito Haraguchi is greeted by Central League All-Star teammates after slugging a pinch-hit two-run homer in the ninth inning on Friday night at Tokyo Dome.
All-Star catcher and cancer survivor Fumihito Haraguchi encourages others battling illness
Fumihito Haraguchi was recovering from surgery to combat cancer when the NPB season began. On Friday night, he took his place among the best players in Japan as part of the Central Leagu...
Former MLB pitcher Dwight Gooden is seen in a March 2017 file photo.
Former Mets star Dwight Gooden charged with drug possession
Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden has been charged with drug possession in New Jersey after a traffic stop last month. Gooden's car was stopped by police in Holmdel, about 30 km...
Chicago starter Yu Darvish pitches against Pittsburgh in the first inning on Friday.
Yu Darvish gets another no-decision; Angels toss combined no-hitter in rout of Mariners
Yu Darvish threw six innings of two-hit ball Friday to help lead the Chicago Cubs to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Darvish struck out eight and issued a solitary walk, but a lack of...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Central League All-Stars congratulate each other after their 11-3 victory over the Pacific League in Game 2 of the NPB All-Star Series on Saturday night at Koshien Stadium. | KYODO CL All-Star Yoshitomo Tsutsugo of the BayStars bashes a three-run home run in the second inning of Saturday's game at Koshien Stadium. | KYODO Hanshin Tigers rookie Koji Chikamoto hits for the cycle in Game 2 of the NPB All-Star Series on Saturday. Chikamoto completed the feat with a seventh-inning triple at Koshien Stadium. In this photo compilation, he's seen getting hits in the first (home run), second, third and seventh innings. | KYODO

, , , , , ,