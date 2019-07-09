Forward Odion Ighalo greets fans during Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 match against Cameroon at Alexandria Stadium on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

Soccer

Nigeria's Odion Ighalo keeps focus on winning

AFP-JIJI

CAIRO - Odion Ighalo insisted on Tuesday that team success is far more important than personal accolades with his goals the driving Nigeria’s run to the quarterfinals in Egypt.

The China-based forward finished as the leading scorer in qualifying for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, and Ighalo is level alongside Senegal star Sadio Mane at the top of the charts with three goals so far at the finals.

“If I don’t win Golden Boot but won the trophy I’d be very happy because we are here to do that,” Ighalo said ahead of Wednesday’s clash against South Africa in Cairo.

“I didn’t say I’m not interested but we are here as a team and want to try and win it as a team. I’m a striker I want to score goals, but if they don’t come and we win the game I will be more satisfied.”

Ighalo came in for sharp criticism after the Super Eagles were knocked out in the group stage at last year’s World Cup, but coach Gernot Rohr was full of praise for the way he has responded.

“After the World Cup Ighalo was criticized much more than normal,” Rohr recounted. “We spoke together and I saw that he’s very strong mentally.

“Even if his family was a bit scared, he accepted the challenge to come back and play in the Seychelles in the first game after the World Cup and give his answer on the pitch. He was the best goalscorer in the qualifiers and when you have someone so strong it’s really happy for the team and the coach.”

After scoring the winner in Nigeria’s opening Cup of Nations game against Burundi, Ighalo delivered a match-winning performance against defending champion Cameroon in the last 16.

He scored twice and set up Alex Iwobi for the decisive goal in Alexandria as Nigeria rallied from 2-1 down to earn a thrilling 3-2 victory. Ighalo used his feet to again hit back at his detractors.

“I don’t really pay attention to critics,” Ighalo said. “I’m a professional and people are bound to criticize me. I think everybody here has been criticized one way or another but you don’t let that get to you.

“As long as the coach is satisfied with my job and everything I give on the field, I don’t really pay attention to what people say outside.

“I just give my best in every game I play. Sometimes it won’t be enough but I’m satisfied I gave my best.”

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Manchester United's Paul Pogba (left) is seen in a 2017 file photo.
Paul Pogba in spotlight as Manchester United arrives in Australia
France midfielder Paul Pogba's future with Manchester United was in the spotlight as the team arrived in Perth for a 10-day visit that includes two friendlies, a corporate golf day and a soccer ...
Japan U-23 defender Sai van Wermeskerken dribbles the ball during a 2016 Toulon Tournament match against England in Toulon, France. Van Wermeskerken is set to join PEC Zwolle in the Dutch first division.
Japanese right back Sai van Wermeskerken prepares to join Zwolle
Sai van Wermeskerken will become the latest Japanese player to join a top-flight European club this summer as he prepares to sign with the Netherlands' PEC Zwolle pending the completion of a med...
Megan Rapinoe (bottom) celebrates with Alex Morgan after scoring for the United States in the second half of the Women's World Cup final on Sunday.
Megan Rapinoe fuses politics, pay and tech with World Cup win
A Women's World Cup stirred by heated debates on politics, pay and technology saw the narratives fused in Sunday's final by the undisputed and outspoken star of the tournament: Megan Rapinoe.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Forward Odion Ighalo greets fans during Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 match against Cameroon at Alexandria Stadium on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,