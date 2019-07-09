Ice dancer Ekaterina Bobrova, 29, retires after giving birth to first child

Russian ice dancer Ekaterina Bobrova, twice an Olympic medalist in the team event, has retired at age 29 shortly after giving birth to her first child, it was announced on Monday.

A six-time European medalist in ice dance with partner Dmitry Soloviev, Bobrova helped the Russian figure skating team to gold at the 2014 Olympics and silver last year in Pyeongchang.

On Instagram, Bobrova says she’s retiring “with no regrets and happiness in my heart,” and that she plans to keep skating with Soloviev in ice shows.

Bobrova hasn’t competed since last year’s Olympics and became a mother in April with her husband Andrei Deputat, a former pairs skater for Russia.