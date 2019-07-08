Astros get by Angels in 10th inning

Shohei Ohtani hit a tie-breaking, two-run homer on Sunday, but the Los Angeles Angels lost an extra-inning thriller to the Houston Astros 11-10, with the 35-hit slugfest ending with a walk-off hit by George Springer.

Josh Reddick led off Houston’s 10th with a double off Taylor Cole (0-1) before Springer hit a ball to the right-center gap with one out to give Houston the victory.

“We left a lot of guys on base, but at the end of the day, we found a way to win it,” Springer said.

Mike Trout homered twice for the Angels, who watched catcher Jonathan Lucroy get carted off in the eighth inning after being bowled over by Jake Marisnick, who was called out. Lucroy was taken to a hospital, and the team said he would get a CT scan and be evaluated for a concussion and nose fracture.

“It certainly didn’t look like a clean play,” Los Angeles manager Brad Ausmus said. “I don’t know what actually happened, but it looked like Marisnick took a step to the left and bowled into him with his arm up. The call was right.

“Really, I think Major League Baseball should probably take a look at it. Consider some type of suspension, quite frankly,” Ausmus added.

Trout has an American League-leading 28 home runs and set a franchise record for home runs before the All-Star break.

Trout had a solo shot in the sixth before Yuli Gurriel hit a grand slam in the bottom of the inning to tie it at 8-8.

“Yuli has been incredible,” manager AJ Hinch said. “I know he needs a little bit of rest at this break, but man I want to put him in the lineup tomorrow. He’s doing such a good job of being clutch and getting good pitches to hit.”

Ohtani’s home run came during a five-run third inning for Los Angeles, which is 45-46 heading into the All-Star break, with festivities beginning Monday.

In Other Games

Indians 11, Reds 1

Athletics 7, Mariners 4

Rays 2, Yankees 1

Rangers 4, Twins 1

Red Sox 6, Tigers 3

Blue Jays 6, Orioles 1

White Sox 3, Cubs 1

Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 3

Phillies 8, Mets 3

Braves 4, Marlins 3

Pirates 6, Brewers 5

Nationals 5, Royals 2

Giants 1, Cardinals 0

Padres 5, Dodgers 3