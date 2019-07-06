Kei Nishikori hits a return to Steve Johnson during their men's third-round singles match at Wimbledon on Saturday. | KYODO

Tennis

Kei Nishikori collects 400th career win, reaches fourth round at Wimbledon

AP, AFP-JIJI

WIMBLEDON, ENGLAND - Kei Nishikori recorded his 400th career tour-level win to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon.

The former U.S. Open finalist beat Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 on No. 3 Court to make it into the second week for the third time in four years. He reached the quarterfinals last year for his best result at the All England Club.

With the win, the Shimane Prefecture native equaled Ai Sugiyama’s record of four appearances in the last 16 of Wimbledon by a Japanese playe

Nishikori will play the winner of the match between Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff and Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin for a place in the last eight.

Sugiyama reached the women’s last 16 in 1996, 2003, 2004 and 2006.

Sam Querrey also advanced to the fourth round. The unseeded American, who reached the semifinals in 2017 after beating Andy Murray, defeated John Millman 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (10-8), 6-3.

Querrey will play in the second week at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament for the fourth time.

