Tigers lefty Matthew Boyd fans 13 in rout of White Sox, nabs first win since May

CHICAGO - Matthew Boyd was mostly dominant on the mound, then the Detroit Tigers’ bats backed him up in a big way.

Niko Goodrum lined a two-run homer in Detroit’s five-run sixth inning, Boyd struck out 13 to tie a career high and the Tigers topped the Chicago White Sox 11-5 on Thursday.

“Boyd came out and set the tone for us,” catcher John Hicks said. “We swung the bat very well and pushed a lot of runs across. It was a good day.”

Boyd (6-6) allowed four runs and nine hits in 5⅓ innings, and all but three of the outs he recorded came via strikeout. He struck out the side in the first and fourth innings, did not walk a batter and won for the first time since May 28.

The 28-year-old left-hander reached double digits in strikeouts for the second straight start, for the fourth time this season and fifth time in his career.

Dodgers 5, Padres 1

In Los Angeles, Ryu Hyun-jin tossed six scoreless innings, All-Star Cody Bellinger hit his 30th home run, and the Dodgers beat San Diego for their ninth straight home victory.

Ryu (10-2) allowed three hits, struck out five and walked a season-high three to become the first Los Angeles starter to win a game since June 21, when Walker Buehler struck out 16 in a victory over Colorado. The South Korean left-hander lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.73.

Rangers 9, Angels 3

In Arlington, Texas, Lance Lynn matched the major league lead with his 11th win and the Rangers avoided a series sweep with a victory over grieving Los Angeles in a game that the late Tyler Skaggs had been scheduled to start.

The Angels won the first two games of the series after the 27-year-old Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in Texas on Monday, and that night’s scheduled game was postponed until August.

Los Angeles designated hitter Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-5.

Nationals 5, Marlins 2

In Washington, Anthony Rendon belted his 20th homer and knocked in the go-ahead run to help the Nationals finish a three-game sweep of last-place Miami.

Reds 1, Brewers 0

In Cincinnati, Luis Castillo struck out nine while pitching one-hit ball into the eighth, leading the Reds past Milwaukee.

In Other Games

Yankees 8, Rays 4 (10)

Braves 12, Phillies 6

Cardinals 5, Mariners 4

Indians 8, Royals 4

Cubs 11, Pirates 3

Athletics 7, Twins 2

Red Sox 8, Blue Jays 7

