Tigers lefty Matthew Boyd fans 13 in rout of White Sox, nabs first win since May

Matthew Boyd was mostly dominant on the mound, then the Detroit Tigers’ bats backed him up in a big way.

Niko Goodrum lined a two-run homer in Detroit’s five-run sixth inning, Boyd struck out 13 to tie a career high and the Tigers topped the Chicago White Sox 11-5 on Thursday.

“Boyd came out and set the tone for us,” catcher John Hicks said. “We swung the bat very well and pushed a lot of runs across. It was a good day.”

Boyd (6-6) allowed four runs and nine hits in 5⅓ innings, and all but three of the outs he recorded came via strikeout. He struck out the side in the first and fourth innings, did not walk a batter and won for the first time since May 28.

The 28-year-old left-hander reached double digits in strikeouts for the second straight start, for the fourth time this season and fifth time in his career.

Dodgers 5, Padres 1

In Los Angeles, Ryu Hyun-jin tossed six scoreless innings, All-Star Cody Bellinger hit his 30th home run, and the Dodgers beat San Diego for their ninth straight home victory.

Ryu (10-2) allowed three hits, struck out five and walked a season-high three to become the first Los Angeles starter to win a game since June 21, when Walker Buehler struck out 16 in a victory over Colorado. The South Korean left-hander lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.73.

Rangers 9, Angels 3

In Arlington, Texas, Lance Lynn matched the major league lead with his 11th win and the Rangers avoided a series sweep with a victory over grieving Los Angeles in a game that the late Tyler Skaggs had been scheduled to start.

The Angels won the first two games of the series after the 27-year-old Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in Texas on Monday, and that night’s scheduled game was postponed until August.

Los Angeles designated hitter Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-5.

Nationals 5, Marlins 2

In Washington, Anthony Rendon belted his 20th homer and knocked in the go-ahead run to help the Nationals finish a three-game sweep of last-place Miami.

Reds 1, Brewers 0

In Cincinnati, Luis Castillo struck out nine while pitching one-hit ball into the eighth, leading the Reds past Milwaukee.

In Other Games

Yankees 8, Rays 4 (10)

Braves 12, Phillies 6

Cardinals 5, Mariners 4

Indians 8, Royals 4

Cubs 11, Pirates 3

Athletics 7, Twins 2

Red Sox 8, Blue Jays 7