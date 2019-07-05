Giants starter Shun Yamaguchi fires a pitch in Friday's game against the BayStars at Tokyo Dome. Yomiuri beat Yokohama 8-4. | KYODO

Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Shun Yamaguchi guides Giants past BayStars

Pitcher fans 12 batters, scores tiebreaking run in sixth inning

Kyodo

Shun Yamaguchi struck out 12 batters over eight innings, doubled and scored the winning run for the Yomiuri Giants in their 8-4 victory over the Yokohama BayStars on Friday.

The right-hander allowed two runs on two hits and three walks to improve to 9-2. With the score tied 2-2 in the sixth inning, Yamaguchi was sent to the plate as the leadoff hitter. He slammed the first pitch from Shota Imanaga off the wall in left for a double at Tokyo Dome.

On the ensuing sacrifice, Yamaguchi fell down between second and third, but the BayStars were not paying attention and went for the out at first — which they failed to get.

“My batting was better than my pitching, but I need to work on my base running,” said Yamaguchi, who scored the go-ahead run when Hayato Sakamoto ripped a single between third and short.

Yoshihiro Maru followed and made it a 6-2 game with his 15th home run — after the two-time reigning CL MVP twice failed to lay down a sacrifice before he swung away at a 3-2 pitch.

Imanaga (8-4) allowed six runs on five hits and a walk, while striking out nine.

Jose Lopez gave the lefty the lead with a two-run, second-inning home run, but Yomiuri tied it in the fifth on a two-run homer by Akihiro Wakabayashi.

“It felt good coming off my bat,” the Giants second baseman said. “I’m not that strong, so I wasn’t certain it would get out. He (Imanaga) throws pretty hard, so I was only trying to make contact with the fastball.”

Lopez drove in two more runs for the BayStars in the ninth with his 17th home run.

The Giants’ sixth consecuive win moved them seven games ahead of the second-place Hiroshima Carp in the Central League standings.

Tigers 3, Carp 1

Dragons at Swallows — ppd.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Hawks 6, Buffaloes 2

At Kobe’s Hotto Motto Field, Fukuoka SoftBank rolled to its eighth straight victory, topping Orix behind six solid innings from journeyman right-hander Akira Niho (1-1).

Marines 4, Lions 2

At Chiba’s Zozo Marine Stadium, Seiya Inoue broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run single as Chiba Lotte rallied to defeat Seibu.

Fighters 4, Eagles 2

At Sendai’s Rakuten Seimei Park, Sho Nakata smacked a two-run homer, while Kohei Arihara (9-4) threw seven scoreless innings in Hokkaido Nippon Ham’s triumph over Tohoku Rakuten.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd pitches against the White Sox in the first inning on Thursday afternoon in Chicago.
Tigers lefty Matthew Boyd fans 13 in rout of White Sox, nabs first win since May
Matthew Boyd was mostly dominant on the mound, then the Detroit Tigers' bats backed him up in a big way. Niko Goodrum lined a two-run homer in Detroit's five-run sixth inning, Boyd struc...
Giants star Hayato Sakamoto slugged his 24th home run of the season, a grand slam, in the second inning on Thursday against the Dragons at Tokyo Dome. Yomiuri defeated Chunichi 5-3.
Giants grab early lead against Dragons, extend winning streak to five
All it took was one ball, right were Hayato Sakamoto likes it, for the suddenly surging Yomiuri Giants to get off and running toward another victory. Sakamoto connected on his first gran...
Dodgers starter Rich Hill pitches against the Cubs on June 14.
Dodgers transfer pitcher Rich Hill to 60-day injured list
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill has been transferred to the 60-day injured list with a left forearm strain. The 39-year-old left-hander went on the IL June 20. He is 4-1 w...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Giants starter Shun Yamaguchi fires a pitch in Friday's game against the BayStars at Tokyo Dome. Yomiuri beat Yokohama 8-4. | KYODO

, , , ,