Swallows rookie Munetaka Murakami is congratulated by coach Katsuyuki Dobashi after hitting a grand slam against the Carp during the fifth inning on Wednesday in Hiroshima. | KYODO

Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Munetaka Murakami's grand slam fuels Swallows' win over Carp

Kyodo

HIROSHIMA - Tokyo Yakult Swallows rookie Munetaka Murakami crushed a fifth-inning grand slam Wednesday as the Central League cellar dwellers overpowered the Hiroshima Carp 6-2.

The blast against Hiroshima starter Casey Lawrence was No. 20 of the season for the 19-year-old Murakami, whose development has been a rare bright spot for the Swallows this year.

Murakami became the first NPB player since Hideki Matsui in 1994 to hit 20 home runs in his second year out of high school.

However, the Kumamoto native took just 78 games to reach the benchmark, compared to 130 for then-Yomiuri Giant Matsui, who went on to become a major league All-Star with the New York Yankees.

Hayato Terahara (2-1) got the win at Mazda Stadium after a five-inning start in which he struck out three, while giving up both Hiroshima runs on three hits and four walks.

Former major leaguer Lawrence (0-1) took the loss after surrendering all six Swallows runs over five innings.

Murakami finished 2-for-5 with a run and five RBIs. He drove in the opening run of the game with a first-inning single that scored Tetsuto Yamada.

With two out in the top of the fifth, Murakami came to the plate after Lawrence issued back-to-back walks to load the bases and score Yuhei Nakamura, respectively.

Following a swing and a miss, Murakami sent Lawrence’s 1-1 changeup over the right field wall for his first career grand slam.

“Like my first at-bat, I was aiming to hit it hard with a compact swing. I was happy to get the best possible result,” Murakami said.

“The batters ahead of me in the lineup put us in a good position. I wanted to get a hit no matter what.”

Despite equaling Matsui’s mark, Murakami bristled at comparisons to the Japanese Baseball Hall of Famer and fellow left-hander known as Godzilla.

“I’m not worthy of that. I just need to continue improving as much as I can,” he said.

Giants 7, Dragons 6

At Tokyo Dome, Akihiro Wakabayashi scored the winning run after a throwing error by Chunichi in the bottom of the ninth to give Yomiuri a sayonara victory.

Tigers 4, BayStars 3 (11)

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Fighters 5, Lions 3

At Sapporo Dome, Haruki Nishikawa drove in the go-ahead run with a two-RBI double in the fourth and Nippon Ham held on for a victory over Seibu.

Marines 12, Buffaloes 6

At Osaka’s Kyocera Dome, the Marines scored seven runs in the third inning, including a three-run home run from Kazuya Katsuki, on the way to a road win over Orix.

Hawks 4, Eagles 1

At Fukuoka’s Yafuoku Dome, first-place SoftBank beat second-place Rakuten thanks to a grand slam from Alfredo Despaigne in the seventh inning and seven scoreless frames from starter Tsuyoshi Wada.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Los Angeles outfielder Mike Trout answers questions about Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who died on Sunday at age 27, during a news conference on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.
Moving on after tragic loss will be tough for Angels, like teams before them
Giancarlo Stanton knows from his own heart-wrenching experience what the Los Angeles Angels are feeling, and will experience moving forward after the death of a teammate during the season. ...
Angels players stand on Tuesday during a pregame moment of silence for teammate and pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who died Sunday at the age of 27. The Angels beat the Rangers 9-4 in Arlington, Texas.
Emotional Angels win first game after Tyler Skaggs' death
With the memory of Tyler Skaggs weighing heavy on their hearts, the Los Angeles Angels won their first game since the death of the much-loved 27-year-old pitcher who got to play for his favorite...
Giants hurler Tomoyuki Sugano delivers a pitch in Tuesday night's game against the Dragons. Yomiuri routed Chunichi 6-0.
Giants ace Tomoyuki Sugano tosses six-hit shutout against Dragons
Tomoyuki Sugano threw a complete game shutout Tuesday as he steered the Central League-leading Yomiuri Giants to a 6-0 win over the Chunichi Dragons. The performance was a welcome turnaro...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Swallows rookie Munetaka Murakami is congratulated by coach Katsuyuki Dobashi after hitting a grand slam against the Carp during the fifth inning on Wednesday in Hiroshima. | KYODO

, ,