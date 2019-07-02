The Crusaders' Ryan Crotty (left), seen tackling the Hurricanes' Gareth Evans in a Super Rugby semifinal mach on Saturday, will miss the final due to a broken thumb. | AFP-JIJI

Rugby

Injured Crusaders Ryan Crotty, Scott Barrett to miss Super Rugby final

AFP-JIJI

WELLINGTON - The Canterbury Crusaders have suffered a double blow ahead of Saturday’s Super Rugby final against Argentina’s Jaguares, with Ryan Crotty and Scott Barrett both suffering injuries that will also end their Rugby Championship hopes.

The Crusaders said on Monday veteran centre Crotty suffered a broken thumb in an intense semifinal against Wellington Hurricanes, while fellow All Black Barrett broke his index finger.

They are set to be out for eight and six weeks respectively, meaning they will also miss the Rugby Championship, which begins later this month and ends in mid-August.

The injury brings to an end Crotty’s 11-year career with the Crusaders as he will head to Japan next season to play for the Kubota Spears in the Top League.

The Crusaders are chasing their third straight Super Rugby crown, and 10th overall, while the Jaguares are contesting their first title decider.

Crotty and Barrett will both hope to be fit for the All Blacks Test against Tonga in Hamilton on September 7, the team’s final warm-up before the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Crotty’s injury could open a spot in the centers for Ngani Laumape or even Ma’a Nonu on the All Blacks’ 41-man Rugby Championship squad that was set to be named Tuesday night.

Patrick Tuipulotu or Jackson Hemopo are possibilities to replace Barrett as lock behind All Blacks coach Steve Hansen’s preferred pairing of Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock.

