Japan goalkeeper Daniel Schmidt to transfer from Vegalta Sendai to Sint-Truiden

Japan goalkeeper Daniel Schmidt will leave Vegalta Sendai for Sint-Truiden in the Belgian top flight, the clubs said Monday.

The 27-year-old will play his final J. League first-division match for Vegalta at home against Kashima Antlers on July 13.

Schmidt, who was born in the United States and raised in Japan, has earned five caps following his international debut in a friendly against Venezuela last November.

Schmidt joined Vegalta out of Chuo University in 2014. Following loan spells in the second division with Roasso Kumamoto and Matsumoto Yamaga, the 197-cm goalkeeper established his place in the Vegalta starting lineup in 2017.

He joins Japanese internationals Wataru Endo and Takehiro Tomiyasu at Sint-Truiden, which is owned by Japanese e-commerce firm DMM.com. Central defender Tomiyasu has been linked with a move to Italian side Bologna.