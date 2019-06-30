Rugby

Former PM Yoshiro Mori invites Vladimir Putin to Rugby World Cup

Kyodo

OSAKA - Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori on Saturday invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Rugby World Cup, which kicks off Sept. 20 in Tokyo.

The former premier extended the invitation, which Putin said he would give full consideration to, when the pair met in Osaka on the sidelines of the summit of the Group of 20 major economies.

The opening match of the quadrennial sports event sees Japan take on Russia at Tokyo Stadium.

Mori has been on good terms with the Russian president for many years, having held talks with him while in office as Japanese prime minister between 2000 and 2001.

Now head of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee, Mori was in Osaka with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

Brave Blossoms captain Michael Leitch takes part in a scrum during Japan's training camp in Miyazaki on June 17.
Michael Leitch eyes Pacific Nations Cup return as Rugby World Cup looms
Japan captain Michael Leitch is targeting the Pacific Nations Cup game against Fiji on July 27 for his long-awaited return to action. The 30-year-old back-row forward has not played sinc...
The Crusaders' Sevu Reece scores a try in a Super Rugby semifinal match against the Hurricanes in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Saturday.
Crusaders edge Hurricanes to reach Super Rugby final
The defending champion Crusaders will host Argentina's Jaguares in next weekend's Super Rugby final after beating the Hurricanes 30-26 Saturday to continue their quest for a 10th title and their...
Shigetaka Mori
Ex-Japan captain Shigetaka Mori selected as JRFU president
The Japan Rugby Football Union on Saturday named former national team captain Shigetaka Mori the president of the sport's governing body with less than three months to go until the country hosts...

, , ,