The Jaguares' Matias Orlando scores a try past the Brumbies' Thomas Banks in a Super Rugby semifinal in Buenos Aires on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

Jaguares reach Super Rugby final for first time

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina’s Jaguares continued a history-making season, beating the ACT Brumbies 39-7 on Friday to reach the Super Rugby final for the first time just four years after joining the Southern Hemisphere tournament.

The Jaguares made a blistering start to the match, scoring two tries to lead 20-0 after 19 minutes, then subdued an attempted rally by the Canberra, Australia-based Brumbies, who scored their only try just before halftime.

Center Matias Orlando scored two tries to help the Jaguares inflict the Brumbies’ heaviest-ever loss in a playoff match.

“We knew this match was an opportunity and we took it,” Jaguares lock Guido Petti said. “From the first minute we went into the match to take this chance. We knew this was going to be the match we played for all the people here.”

Each step the Jaguares have taken in the past few weeks has made history for the franchise which is strongly based around the Argentina national team.

They won the Africa Conference for the first time and compiled their best-ever regular season record of 11-5.

The Jaguares now have a chance of hosting the final if the Wellington-based Hurricanes beat the defending champion and Christchurch-based Crusaders in Saturday’s second semifinal.

