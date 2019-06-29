Basketball / NBA

Warriors give contract extensions to GM Bob Myers, COO Rick Welts

AP

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers and chief operating officer Rick Welts have received multiyear contract extensions.

The Warriors announced the moves Friday. Golden State reached its fifth straight NBA Finals before losing to the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 to miss out on a three-peat after winning titles in 2017 and ’18.

Myers completed his eighth season as GM and third also serving as president of basketball operations.

Welts was the driving force behind the plans for new Chase Center in San Francisco.

