Rockies end 12-game losing streak to Dodgers

Pinch hitter Pat Valaika and David Dahl homered in an eight-run fifth inning, Nolan Arenado had four hits, including a home run, and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 13-9 on Friday night, snapping a 12-game losing streak to the Dodgers.

The Rockies withstood a three-run homer by Max Muncy and a two-run drive by Alex Verdugo to record their first win over the Dodgers since Sept. 8. The skid was the second-longest losing streak to one team in Colorado history, eclipsed only by a run of 16 consecutive losses to the Atlanta Braves from 1993-94.

The Rockies had to weather another harrowing finish against Los Angeles.

Scott Oberg finished up by pitching a scoreless ninth.

Antonio Senzatela (7-5) went five innings and allowed five runs on seven hits. He walked five and struck out two.

Ryu Hyun-jin (9-2) went four innings and allowed a season-high seven runs on nine hits. He struck out four and walked one.

Athletics 7, Angels 2

In Anaheim, Matt Olson slugged two home runs, Mike Fiers remained unbeaten in his last 10 starts and Oakland defeated Los Angeles.

Shohei Ohtani had three hits in four at-bats for the Angels. He’s now batting .301.

Orioles 13, Indians 0

In Baltimore, the Orioles took the luster off Mike Clevinger’s return from the injured list, scoring seven early runs off the right-hander in a rout of Cleveland.

Chance Sisco homered and had a career-high five RBIs for the Orioles, who built an 8-0 lead in the second inning and cruised to only their second win in 15 games.

Marlins 6, Phillies 2

In Miami, Brian Anderson drove in three runs with a double and his 11th homer and the Marlins snapped Philadelphia’s four-game winning streak.

Elieser Hernandez (1-2) allowed two runs in 5⅔ innings to earn his first win in 10 career starts.

In Other Games

Giants 6, Diamondbacks 3

Braves 6, Mets 2

Blue Jays 6, Royals 2

Nationals 3, Tigers 1

Reds 6, Cubs 3

White Sox 6, Twins 4

Pirates 3, Brewers 2

Astros 2, Mariners 1 (10)

Rangers 5, Rays 0

Padres 3, Cardinals 1