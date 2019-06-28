Jose Lopez, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo slug two homers apiece as BayStars crush Carp

Jose Lopez and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo each homered twice as league play resumed on Friday in the Yokohama BayStars’ 13-3 whipping of the Hiroshima Carp.

Lopez, a longtime regular for the Seattle Mariners who is in his seventh season in Japan, opened the scoring with a first-inning solo shot off right-hander Daichi Osera (6-5). Lopez added a two-run shot, his 15th homer of the season, in the BayStars’ five-run seventh at Yokohama Stadium.

Tsutsugo tied it at 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth. He hit his 16th homer of the season in the seventh, when he and Lopez went deep in consecutive at-bats.

Yokohama’s Neftali Soto, who leads the CL in homers with 23, belted a three-run shot in the fifth that put the game on ice.

BayStars lefty Shota Imanaga (8-3) gave up three runs on two walks and five hits over five innings to earn the win.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Buffaloes 4, Lions 0

At Tokorozawa’s MetLife Dome, right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto (4-3) threw his first career shutout, striking out 11 in Orix’s win over Seibu.

Marines 6, Eagles 5

At Sendai’s Rakuten Seimei Park, Tohoku Rakuten closer Yuki Matsui (1-3), pitching for the first time in six days, issued three two-out walks and gave up Ikuhiro Kiyota’s two-run single in a loss to Chiba Lotte.

Hawks 7, Fighters 5

At Sapporo Dome, Kodai Senga (8-2) allowed a run over six innings to outduel Kohei Arihara (8-4) as Fukuoka SoftBank topped Hokkaido Nippon Ham.