More Sports / Swimming

CAS to shorten Junya Koga's doping ban: sources

Kyodo

The Court of Arbitration for Sport is set to hand swimmer Junya Koga a less severe ban after he filed an appeal over his four-year suspension for failed drug tests last year, sources said Monday.

According to sources, the CAS is set to shorten the ban that Koga received from FINA to two years.

The suspension is expected to be lifted next May, but the 31-year-old will not be able to compete at April’s national championships, which doubles as a qualifier for next summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Koga, who competed in the 4×100-meter freestyle relay at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, tested positive for banned muscle-building agents in March last year. He has said that the test result was caused by dietary supplements and denied intentional use of banned drugs.

Koga won the gold medal in the men’s 100-meter backstroke at the world championships in 2009.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

New Zealand's Martin Guptill, seen in action against South Africa on June 19 and his team face Pakistan on Wednesday at the Cricket World Cup.
Coach Gary Stead confident New Zealand openers can rediscover form
New Zealand coach Gary Stead is confident opening batsmen Martin Guptill and Colin Munro will rediscover their scoring touch as the Cricket World Cup reaches the knockout phase. Stead's ...
Eddie Haskell (right), with jockey Kent Desormeaux aboard wins the third race during the last day of the winter/spring meet at the Santa Anita horse racing track on Sunday in Santa Anita , California.
Santa Anita season ends after 30 horse deaths, trainer ban
Santa Anita's troubled racing season has come to a close after the deaths of 30 horses at the Southern California track rattled the industry and led to Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer be...
Nasa Hataoka takes a shot during the final round of the Women's PGA Championship on Sunday at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.
Nasa Hataoka's final-day 65 not enough as Hannah Green wins Women's PGA Championship
A tournament-low final-day 65 from Nasa Hataoka rocketed her up the leaderboard Sunday, but it proved too little, too late as Australian Hannah Green won the Women's PGA Championship title. ...

, ,