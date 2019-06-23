Lys Gracieux claims second G1 win at Takarazuka Kinen

Third-favorite Lys Gracieux claimed her second Grade-1 victory on Sunday at the 60th running of the Takarazuka Kinen.

Lys Gracieux, steered by Australian jockey Damian Lane, trailed top-pick Kiseki for the majority of the 2,200-meter race at Hanshin Racecourse, but came from behind with less than 200 meters remaining in the final straight.

The five-year-old mare, trained by Yoshito Yahagi, crossed the line in 2 minutes, 10.8 seconds, while Kiseki finished in 2:11.3 for runner-up in the first of Japan’s two annual “all-star” races.

Lys Gracieux improved her record to five wins in 20 races, claiming her first Grade-1 title since November’s Queen Elizabeth II Cup.

Sixth-favorite Suave Richard was third and fifth-pick Al Ain was fourth.