Lys Gracieux claims second G1 win at Takarazuka Kinen

TAKARAZUKA, HYOGO PREF. - Third-favorite Lys Gracieux claimed her second Grade-1 victory on Sunday at the 60th running of the Takarazuka Kinen.

Lys Gracieux, steered by Australian jockey Damian Lane, trailed top-pick Kiseki for the majority of the 2,200-meter race at Hanshin Racecourse, but came from behind with less than 200 meters remaining in the final straight.

The five-year-old mare, trained by Yoshito Yahagi, crossed the line in 2 minutes, 10.8 seconds, while Kiseki finished in 2:11.3 for runner-up in the first of Japan’s two annual “all-star” races.

Lys Gracieux improved her record to five wins in 20 races, claiming her first Grade-1 title since November’s Queen Elizabeth II Cup.

Sixth-favorite Suave Richard was third and fifth-pick Al Ain was fourth.

Lys Gracieux (center) and jockey Damian Lane (right) pose for photos after winning the Takarazuka Kinen on Sunday at Hanshin Racecourse.

