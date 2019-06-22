World No. 1 Naomi Osaka has struggled since winning the Australian Open in January. | REUTERS

Tennis

Roger Federer backs Naomi Osaka to shine after rough patch

AFP-JIJI

HALLE, GERMANY - Roger Federer insisted Friday that Naomi Osaka will bounce back from a string of setbacks and thrive in the spotlight of being world No. 1 and a double Grand Slam winner.

Osaka, 21, won a second consecutive major at the Australian Open in January, but has since reached just one semifinal on the WTA Tour.

At Roland Garros, where she was the top seed, Osaka was defeated in the third round and claimed the loss was “the best thing that could have happened.”

She also lost in straight sets to Yulia Putintseva in the last 16 in Birmingham on Thursday, but Federer said that the defeat was no cause for concern.

“There’s no need to explain why you lost, it just happens sometimes,” he said, after beating Roberto Bautista Agut to reach the semifinals of the ATP event in Halle.

Federer, who has won a record 20 career majors, said that the same thing happened to him after he won his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003.

“After that I also didn’t win everything,” he added. “From having nothing to lose it suddenly changes, everyone now feels like it’s an amazing win to beat you.

“You have a couple of Grand Slams and you are world No. 1, but at the end of the day you are still the same person. You have to take the losses, shake them off and get on with it.”

Federer backed Osaka to get to grips with the pressure of being at the very top of women’s tennis, and to return to title-winning ways.

“She has a head start with her two Grand Slams. Now she’s done it, she knows she can do it again.”

“I think she’s doing pretty well. You can’t win every week, nobody does that.”

LATEST TENNIS STORIES

Naomi Osaka reacts during her second-round match against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva on Thursday at the Birmingham Classic in England.
Top-ranked Naomi Osaka loses in second round in Birmingham
Naomi Osaka lost in straight sets at the Birmingham Classic grass-court tournament on Thursday — and could soon lose her No. 1 ranking, too. The two-time Grand Slam champion never ...
Naomi Osaka hits a return against Maria Sakkari during the first round of the Birmingham Classic on Tuesday in Birmingham, England.
No. 1 Naomi Osaka makes winning start at Birmingham Classic
A day after saying she was "not really that comfortable" playing on grass, top-ranked Naomi Osaka needed three sets to get past her first-round opponent at the Birmingham Classic on Tuesday....
Image Not Available
Perth to host Australia-France Fed Cup final
Perth was Monday named as host city for the Fed Cup final between Australia and France later this year — the first to be held in Australia in four decades. The women's team showdow...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

World No. 1 Naomi Osaka has struggled since winning the Australian Open in January. | REUTERS

,