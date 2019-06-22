Cubs hurler Yu Darvish ties MLB mark with 10th straight no-decision

Chicago Cubs starter Yu Darvish got his 10th straight no-decision Friday in a 5-4 loss to the New York Mets, tying a major league record.

The 32-year-old right-hander twice surrendered homers after his lineup had given the Cubs the lead.

Darvish left the mound after six innings with the score tied 4-4. He struck out six, but gave up four hits and a pair of walks as he extended his unusual streak.

The former Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters ace is still searching for his first career win at Wrigley Field, with both of his wins this season coming on the road.

According to MLB.com, he is the first pitcher in the majors to record 10 straight no-decisions, excluding openers, since Randy Lerch in 1977.

“It’s not only frustrating. It’s weird,” Darvish told MLB.com. “I’m not losing. I’m not winning. That’s just weird. I just want to win.”

Darvish contributed with the bat, going 2-for-2 at the plate. He hit an RBI single off opposing starter Jason Vargas in the second before singling again in the fifth.

With one out in the third and Chicago leading 2-1, Darvish gave up a two-run homer to Jeff McNeil on a 2-1 fastball.

After singling off Vargas to lead off the fifth, Darvish scored on an Addison Russell homer that put the Cubs back up 4-3.

But the lead was short-lived. After striking out his first two batters in the sixth, Darvish allowed a solo homer to Michael Conforto.

Following Darvish’s exit, Jeff McNeil hit the go-ahead RBI single off Mike Montgomery in the seventh to send Chicago to its seventh loss in 11 games.

Brad Brach (3-2) took the loss, while Brooks Pounders (1-0) and Edwin Diaz (16) picked up the win and save, respectively.

Cardinals 5, Angels 1

In St. Louis, Albert Pujols drew huge cheers in his long-awaited return to the city, but Marcell Ozuna spoiled the homecoming with a home run that helped the Cardinals beat Los Angeles.

Pujols spent the first 11 years of his All-Star career with the Cardinals. Due to inconsistent interleague scheduling, this was the first time the Angels have visited St. Louis since Pujols left in 2011. He went 1-for-2 with a walk.

Angels pinch hitter Shohei Ohtani struck out in the seventh.

Dodgers 4, Rockies 2

In Los Angeles, Walker Buehler struck out a career-high 16 in his first complete game and the Dodgers rallied on Matt Beaty’s two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth.

Yankees 4, Astros 1

In New York, Gary Sanchez and Gleyber Torres each homered for the third game in a row, providing a pair of two-run shots that sent the Yankees past skidding Houston for their seventh straight win.

In Other Games

Marlins 2, Phillies 1

Nationals 4, Braves 3

Pirates 2, Padres 1

Indians 7, Tigers 6

Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 5 (10)

White Sox 5, Rangers 4 (10)

Twins 8, Royals 7

Reds 11, Brewers 7

Giants 11, Diamondbacks 5

Rays 5, Athletics 3

Mariners 10, Orioles 9