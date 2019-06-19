Nadeshiko Japan striker Yuika Sugasawa (left) is congratulated by head coach Asako Takakura after scoring against Scotland on Friday in Rennes, France. | AFP-JIJI

Soccer / Women's World Cup

Striker Yuika Sugasawa says Nadeshiko Japan determined to win group

Kyodo

NICE, FRANCE - Though their place in the knockout stage is already guaranteed, Nadeshiko Japan are determined to finish on top of Group D at the FIFA Women’s World Cup by beating current leader England, forward Yuika Sugasawa said Tuesday.

The two sides meet Wednesday in their final group-stage match of the monthlong tournament in France, with the top spot and a seemingly smoother path through the elimination round at stake.

Japan needs a victory to move from second to first place, while a draw will be good enough for England to win the group.

“We are definitely aiming to move into first place,” Sugasawa said.

The 28-year-old Urawa Reds attacker, who scored from the penalty spot in Japan’s 2-1 defeat of Scotland in Rennes, said the Asian champions will need quick passing and player movement to overcome England at Stade de Nice.

“(England) have height and physical strength. Rather than trying to beat them one-on-one, we need a coordinated effort, with a lot of players involved around the ball,” Sugasawa said.

After opening the tournament with a sluggish scoreless draw against Argentina, Asako Takakura’s side gave a much-improved performance in their win over the Scots last Friday.

Training staff are monitoring the condition of winger Yui Hasegawa (ankle) and defender Rumi Utsugi (calf). The two have spent time training separately from the rest of the squad as they prepare in Nice.

England, managed by former Manchester United and Everton stalwart Phil Neville, is among the favorites to lift the trophy in France. The Lionesses have a maximum six points from their two group matches so far.

The world No. 3 side steamrolled seventh-ranked Japan 3-0 on the way to winning the SheBelieves Cup in the United States in March.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Serginho scores on a header past Sanfrecce goalkeeper Hirotsugu Nakabayashi in the 24th minute in an Asian Champions League match on Tuesday at Kashima Stadium.
Serginho propels Antlers past Sanfrecce in Asian Champions League round-of-16 first leg
Serginho struck the winner midway through the first half as the Kashima Antlers beat Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1-0 in the opening leg of their Asian Champions League round-of-16 tie on Tuesday.
Michel Platini
Ex-UEFA president Michel Platini arrested in 2022 World Cup probe
Former UEFA president Michel Platini has been arrested in relation to the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, a judicial official said Tuesday. Confirming a report by online news pu...
Former Roma captain Francesco Totti meets the media during a news conference in Rome on Monday.
Roma icon Francesco Totti's departure puts pressure on team's American owner
Former Roma captain Francesco Totti left his position within the club's management on Monday in a move that will increase fan opposition to the team's American owner. While he has been a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Nadeshiko Japan striker Yuika Sugasawa (left) is congratulated by head coach Asako Takakura after scoring against Scotland on Friday in Rennes, France. | AFP-JIJI

, ,