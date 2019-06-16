Kris Johnson outduels Takayuki Kishi as Carp down Eagles

Kris Johnson allowed two runs in six innings to outduel veteran right-hander Takayuki Kishi in the Hiroshima Carp’s 4-2 interleague win over the Tohoku Rakuten Eagles on Sunday.

Johnson (6-4) walked four and surrendered three hits, while striking out five at Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi. But after two walks and a single gave the hosts the lead in the second inning, the lefty retired 12 of the last 13 batters he faced.

Hiroshima’s Xavier Batista tied the game 2-2 in the sixth, when he doubled in catcher Tsubasa Aizawa for the second time in the game.

Kishi (2-1) allowed three runs over seven innings. He struck out eight, while allowing seven hits and three walks. His leadoff walk in the seventh proved costly, when Ryoma Nishikawa singled off a nearly unhittable pitch to put Hiroshima in front on what should have been an inning-ending strikeout.

With two outs, an 0-2 count and pinch runner Takayoshi Noma at second, Nishikawa swatted at a changeup just before it hit the dirt and knocked it between third and short for an RBI single.

“I was just lucky it found a hole,” Nishikawa said.

Aizawa singled in an insurance run in the top of the ninth, and Geronimo Franzua, Hiroshima’s fourth pitcher, worked a 1-2-3 inning in the home half for his second save.

Lions 10, Swallows 6

At MetLife Dome in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, Wataru Matsumoto (2-1), the Saitama Seibu Lions’ top draft pick last autumn, allowed two runs over 5⅔ innings in a win over the Tokyo Yakult Swallows.

Hawks 2, BayStars 2

At Yafuoku Dome in Fukuoka, Yokohama BayStars closer Yasuaki Yamasaki pitched his way out of a no-out, bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the 12th inning to preserve a 2-2 tie with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

Giants 7, Fighters 3

At Sapporo Dome, Tomoyuki Sugano (7-3) went seven innings, and did not allow a run after giving up three in the first as the Yomiuri Giants beat the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters 7-3.

Marines 8, Dragons 7

At Chiba’s Zozo Marine Stadium, Daichi Suzuki homered twice and singled in two runs with two outs in a six-run ninth inning as the Chiba Lotte Marines came from behind to beat the Chunichi Dragons 8-7.

Buffaloes 5, Tigers 5

At Osaka’s Kyocera Dome, the Hanshin Tigers came from behind on Kosuke Fukudome’s two-out, two-run pinch-hit double off closer Hirotoshi Masui as their game with the Orix Buffaloes finished in a 5-5, 12-inning tie.