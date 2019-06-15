Aaron Finch ton leads Australia to 334-7 vs. Sri Lanka

Aaron Finch hit a career-best 153 in spearheading Australia to 334-7 against Sri Lanka at the Oval in a Cricket World Cup match on Saturday.

Australia’s third consecutive 300-plus total and biggest yet of this campaign was powered by the captain’s 14th one-day international hundred in a partnership of 173 with Steve Smith, who made 73.

After Finch and Smith were out in the 43rd and 44th overs, Glenn Maxwell plundered 46 from 25 balls but, as against Pakistan, Australia wasted wickets in hand at the end by losing three wickets in the space of 10 balls.

Still, Sri Lanka was left with a daunting chase in its first match in 11 days after two washouts.

Isuru Udana, the fast-bowling all-rounder, starred with the wicket of Finch and Shaun Marsh, two run outs, and a catch. And this was after he hurt his left shoulder from sliding into the advertising boards in the fourth over.