Australia's Aaron Finch plays a shot off the bowling of Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera during a Cricket World Cup match on Saturday in London. | AP

More Sports / Cricket

Aaron Finch ton leads Australia to 334-7 vs. Sri Lanka

AP

LONDON - Aaron Finch hit a career-best 153 in spearheading Australia to 334-7 against Sri Lanka at the Oval in a Cricket World Cup match on Saturday.

Australia’s third consecutive 300-plus total and biggest yet of this campaign was powered by the captain’s 14th one-day international hundred in a partnership of 173 with Steve Smith, who made 73.

After Finch and Smith were out in the 43rd and 44th overs, Glenn Maxwell plundered 46 from 25 balls but, as against Pakistan, Australia wasted wickets in hand at the end by losing three wickets in the space of 10 balls.

Still, Sri Lanka was left with a daunting chase in its first match in 11 days after two washouts.

Isuru Udana, the fast-bowling all-rounder, starred with the wicket of Finch and Shaun Marsh, two run outs, and a catch. And this was after he hurt his left shoulder from sliding into the advertising boards in the fourth over.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite reacts after being hit for four by England's Joe Root in a Cricket World Cup match in Southampton, England, on Friday.
All-rounder Carlos Brathwaite reprimanded for showing dissent to umpire's decision
West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has received an official reprimand and one demerit point for showing dissent to an umpire's decision during a Cricket World Cup match against England, t...
Caster Semenya
Caster Semenya declines Rabat 800-meter race invitation, organizers say
Caster Semenya was invited on Friday to run in an 800-meter race in Morocco on Sunday — after previously saying she had been denied the right to participate in the event — but the in...
Image Not Available
Prosecutors to retry Kellen Winslow Jr. on rape charges
Former pro football player Kellen Winslow Jr. will be retried after a jury convicted him of raping a homeless woman but failed to agree on eight other criminal charges, including the rape of a 5...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Australia's Aaron Finch plays a shot off the bowling of Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera during a Cricket World Cup match on Saturday in London. | AP

, , ,