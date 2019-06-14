Former U.S. President Clinton and Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen are seen holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the White House, where the president honored the Super Bowl XXXII champions in June 1998. Bowlen has died at age 75, it was announced on Thursday. | AP

Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies at 75

AP, Reuters

ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO - Pat Bowlen, the Denver Broncos owner who transformed the team from also-rans into NFL champions and helped the league usher in billion-dollar TV deals, has died. He was 75.

In a statement on the team’s website, Bowlen’s family said he died late Thursday night at home surrounded by loved ones. The statement did not specify a cause of death. Bowlen had battled Alzheimer’s for several years.

Bowlen, elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, was the first owner in NFL history to have his team win 300 games — including playoffs — in three decades. He had as many Super Bowl appearances (seven) as losing seasons, and the Broncos had a 354-240-1 record since he bought the team in 1984.

Under his stewardship, the Broncos won Super Bowls in 1998, ’99 and 2016.

Bowlen also helped negotiate the league’s new $18 billion television contract while serving on the league’s broadcasting committee.

He will be posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August along with the 2019 class.

Bowlen is survived by his wife, Annabel, and his seven children: Amie, Beth, Patrick, Johnny, Brittany, Annabel and Christianna.

Former U.S. President Clinton and Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen are seen holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the White House, where the president honored the Super Bowl XXXII champions in June 1998. Bowlen has died at age 75, it was announced on Thursday. | AP

