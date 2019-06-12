Ohtani takes Maeda deep in victory

Shohei Ohtani homered off Kenta Maeda and robbed his countryman of a chance for an eighth win Tuesday as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 to complete a two-game Freeway Series sweep.

Ohtani, who homered off fellow Japanese and Seattle Mariners rookie Yusei Kikuchi on Saturday, connected off Maeda (7-3), a solo shot on a full-count pitch, in his first at-bat in a five-run first inning at Angel Stadium.

It was the second time Ohtani and Maeda faced each other. The first time in July last year, Ohtani went 0-for-2.

Ohtani, who had two of the Angels’ six hits, also recorded his first stolen base of the season after reaching on a single in the seventh. He struck out in his other two at-bats.

Maeda had given up only six total runs in his past five starts while going 4-0, but the Angels improbably jumped on him for five early runs.

After Ohtani’s homer opened the scoring, the Angels added Brian Goodwin’s RBI single and a three-run shot by Justin Bour, who returned from Triple-A in style with his fifth homer. The former Tampa Bay slugger went down to Salt Lake after getting off to a .163 start in his first season with the Angels.

Although Maeda didn’t yield a hit or a run after the first inning, he lasted just 4⅓ frames in the pitching-rich Dodgers’ shortest start since May 4. Through a translator, Maeda said Ohtani’s homer “was just a solo shot after two outs, so it didn’t really affect me (mentally).”

Another sellout crowd at the Big A witnessed the conclusion of an uncommonly satisfying two-game set for the Angels, who have hovered below .500 for most of the season while their glamorous LA rivals have been the majors’ best team.

“It was a great game to play in,” Bour said. “A lot of fans came out for that close win last night, and we just rode it on.”

Yankees 12, Mets 5 (1st)

Mets 10, Yankees 4 (2nd)

In New York, Gio Urshela went 3-for-4 with four RBIs as part of the Yankees’ 15-hit offense in support of winning pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, in the first game of a Subway Series doubleheader.

In the Yankees’ victory over the Mets, Tanaka (4-5), who was placed on the paternity leave list before Saturday’s game, gave up five runs, four of them earned, and seven hits while striking out seven and walking none in 6⅔ innings.

“We’ve ended up losing in many of the games I’ve started this year. It’s good we were able to win,” said Tanaka, whose last win came on May 12.

In the second game, Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer in the first inning off an ineffective James Paxton, and J.D. Davis and Carlos Gómez also went deep.

Rangers 9, Red Sox 5

In Boston, Hunter Pence hit a stand-up, inside-the-park home run and Texas beat the Red Sox after both managers were ejected.

Ariel Jurado (4-2) struck out six while pitching six innings of three-run ball, and Pence, Asdrubal Cabrera and Ronald Guzman each had two RBIs for the Rangers. Texas has won four of five, including Monday night’s victory at Fenway Park in extra innings.

Xander Bogaerts and Mookie Betts homered for Boston, which has lost three straight and five of six.

The Red Sox dropped to 34-34 on a night filled with frustrations. Andrew Benintendi was ejected in the fifth, and manager Alex Cora was also tossed defending his outfielder.

Darwinzon Hernandez (0-1) made his first major league start and struck out seven, but he struggled with his control and allowed four runs — three earned — on three hits and five walks. He faced two batters in the fourth, when Texas pulled ahead 4-3.

The Rangers added two more runs in the fifth on a double by Guzman, and the Red Sox began to unravel in the bottom half of the inning.

With Benintendi banished to the clubhouse, Pence took advantage of a realigned outfield for his 14th homer.

Texas manager Chris Woodward was tossed for the first time in his managing career by plate umpire Angel Hernandez when he argued a reversed call by second base umpire Jordan Baker in the sixth.

Phillies 7, Diamondbacks 4

In Philadelphia, Scott Kingery hit a three-run homer, Jake Arrieta threw six effective innings and the Phillies beat Arizona.

Arrieta (6-5) allowed three runs and six hits for his second win in eight starts. Hector Neris pitched the ninth for his 14th save in 14 tries.

Cardinals 7, Marlins 1

In Miami, rookie Dakota Hudson allowed one run in a career-high seven innings, and St. Louis handed the Marlins their sixth consecutive defeat.

In Other Games

Royals 3, Tigers 2

Twins 6, Mariners 5

Orioles 4, Blue Jays 2

Athletics 4, Rays 3

Indians 2, Reds 1 (10)

Astros 10, Brewers 8

White Sox 7, Nationals 5

Rockies 10, Cubs 3

Braves 7, Pirates 5 (8)

Giants 6, Padres 5