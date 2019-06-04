Johanna Konta plays a shot against Sloane Stephens in the French Open women's quarterfinals on Tuesday in Paris. | AP

Tennis

Johanna Konta conquers Sloane Stephens to reach French Open semis

AP, AFP-JIJI

PARIS - Johanna Konta reached the French Open semifinals for the first time after beating last year’s runner-up Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday.

It was the 26th-seeded Briton’s third win in three meetings against the 2017 U.S. Open champion, all of them this year.

Konta has now reached the semifinals at three of the four major tournaments, but has yet to reach a final.

“To play on the new Chatrier court for the first time was wonderful especially against one of the world’s best players,” said Konta after her third win in 2019 over Stephens.

“I am super happy because the conditions were so windy and Sloane is the kind of player who can run away with a match.

“So I had to be prepared to keep her on the back foot and control the points.”

She will next play either unseeded teen Marketa Vondrousova or No. 31 Petra Martic.

LATEST TENNIS STORIES

Andy Murray, seen in an August 2018 file photo, is preparing to return from hip surgery by competing in doubles at the Queen's Club tournament this month.
Andy Murray plans comeback from hip surgery at Queen's Club
Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray is planning to return from hip surgery by competing in doubles at the Queen's Club tournament this month. Murray hasn't played on tour since th...
Novak Djokovic returns a shot to Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in their fourth-round match at the French Open on Monday.
Novak Djokovic facing first test in Alexander Zverev at this year's French Open
Novak Djokovic is into his record 10th consecutive French Open quarterfinal, something not even King of Clay Rafael Nadal has managed to do. And Djokovic is yet to be challenged at all t...
Kei Nishikori goes into Tuesday's quarterfinal against Rafael Nadal at the French Open with a 2-10 all-time record against the legend.
Kei Nishikori faces daunting challenge against 'King of Clay'
Robin Soderling. Novak Djokovic. Kei Nishikori? The native of Shimane Prefecture on Tuesday will attempt to join one of the most exclusive clubs in tennis: Players who have beaten Rafael Nadal a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Johanna Konta plays a shot against Sloane Stephens in the French Open women's quarterfinals on Tuesday in Paris. | AP

, ,