Johanna Konta conquers Sloane Stephens to reach French Open semis

Johanna Konta reached the French Open semifinals for the first time after beating last year’s runner-up Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday.

It was the 26th-seeded Briton’s third win in three meetings against the 2017 U.S. Open champion, all of them this year.

Konta has now reached the semifinals at three of the four major tournaments, but has yet to reach a final.

“To play on the new Chatrier court for the first time was wonderful especially against one of the world’s best players,” said Konta after her third win in 2019 over Stephens.

“I am super happy because the conditions were so windy and Sloane is the kind of player who can run away with a match.

“So I had to be prepared to keep her on the back foot and control the points.”

She will next play either unseeded teen Marketa Vondrousova or No. 31 Petra Martic.