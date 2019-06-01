More Sports / Golf

Tiger Woods says Hank Haney 'deserved' suspension for making disparaging comments about LPGA Tour

NEW YORK - Swing coach Hank Haney has been suspended from the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio channel for disparaging comments about the LPGA Tour, and Tiger Woods says he had it coming.

Haney said on his radio show that a Korean probably would win the U.S. Women’s Open and that he couldn’t name six players on the LPGA Tour. He then said he would with “Lee,” and if he didn’t have to mention a first name, “I’d get a bunch of them right.”

Haney coached Woods for six of his majors from 2004 to 2010.

“He deserved it,” Woods said at the Memorial when asked about Haney being suspended.

Hank Haney, Tiger Woods' former swing coach, is seen in a May 2012 file photo.

