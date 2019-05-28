Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa watches his team face Derby County on May 11. | REUTERS

Soccer

Leeds, coach Marcelo Bielsa finalize deal for next season

Reuters

LONDON - Marcelo Bielsa will remain in charge at Elland Road after Leeds United extended the Argentine coach’s contract for a second season and said it had “unfinished business” after narrowly failing to win Premier League promotion.

Bielsa oversaw attractive pass and move soccer at Leeds as it finished the Championship with 83 points, its highest tally since it was promoted from League One in 2009-2010.

However, in this season’s promotion playoffs Leeds let a 1-0 first-leg semifinal lead slip at home against Derby County and lost 4-3 on aggregate over the two legs to end its hopes of a return to the Premier League.

“Leeds United are delighted to confirm that chairman Andrea Radrizzani has officially exercised the option to extend Marcelo Bielsa’s contract for a second season,” Leeds said on Tuesday.

Chairman Radrizzani said Leeds will be seeking a return to the top flight for the first time since 2004.

“We were close and next season we will work harder to achieve our goal. So, let’s have another go. I am delighted that Marcelo has agreed to stay for another year — we have unfinished business,” Radrizzani said.

