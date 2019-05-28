Soccer / J. League

Urawa fires manager Oswaldo Oliveira

Kyodo

The Urawa Reds have dismissed manager Oswaldo Oliveira, the J. League first-division team announced Tuesday.

The move comes after the Reds suffered their heaviest defeat of the season, a 4-0 loss to visiting Sanfrecce Hiroshima, on Sunday.

Assistant manager Tsuyoshi Otsuki will assume the role of head coach, the club said.

The Reds currently sit 11th in the J1 table with five wins, two draws and six losses.

Brazilian-born Oliveira took the reins at the Saitama club 10 games into the 2018 season following the firing of predecessor Takafumi Hori. He guided them to a fifth-place finish and victory in the Emperor’s Cup.

Oliveira, 68, who previously managed several Brazilian clubs including Corinthians and Flamengo, led Kashima Antlers to three straight J1 championships from 2007.

He also guided Kashima to Emperor’s Cup titles in 2007 and 2010, and a league cup in 2011.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Brazil defender Dani Alves is seen in a November 2017 file photo.
Dani Alves replaces Neymar as Brazil captain for Copa America
Dani Alves will replace Neymar as the captain of the Brazilian national team in the Copa America, the country's soccer federation announced Monday. "The decision was communicated to Neyma...
Japan women's national team players practice on Sunday in Narashino, Chiba Prefecture. The Women's World Cup begins on June 7 in France.
Majority of Nadeshiko Japan's players going to Women's World Cup for first time
Jun Endo turned 19 a few days ago and is headed to her first Women's World Cup. The Japan forward has lots of company. Sixteen others on the 23-player roster are also going for the first ...
Tottenham's Harry Kane participates in a team training session on Monday in London. Tottenham faces Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday.
Tottenham's Harry Kane eager to return for Champions League final against Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane is adamant he's "ready to go" for Saturday's Champions League final against Liverpool in Madrid after returning to full training. The England captain ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Oswaldo Oliveira | KYODO

, ,