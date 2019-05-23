Baseball / MLB

Former BayStars pitcher Yujo Kitagata joins Dodgers on minor league deal

Kyodo

The Tochigi Golden Braves of the independent Baseball Challenge League confirmed Thursday that former Yokohama BayStars pitcher Yujo Kitagata has joined the Los Angeles Dodgers on a minor league deal.

Kitagata, who signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers as a free agent on May 8, was the BayStars’ first pick in the 2011 draft but never played for the top team during his time with the club.

The Saga Prefecture native joined the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks on a developmental contract in 2014, but left the team the following year before landing in the independent league.

“I wanted to play baseball at the top level so I was happy to get the invitation,” Kitagata said earlier this month. “I want to prepare well so I don’t have any regrets.”

The 25-year-old right-hander, who throws a fastball around 150 kph, joins the same franchise as former Hiroshima Carp ace Kenta Maeda, who has been a fixture in the Dodgers starting rotation since making his major league debut in 2016.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Colorado's Daniel Murphy connects for a three-run home run against Pittsburgh in the first inning on Wednesday night.
Rockies rap out 16 hits in rout of Pirates
Another feat of strength from Josh Bell didn't do the Pittsburgh Pirates much good Wednesday night. For the second time in two weeks, the switch-hitting slugger homered into the Alleghen...
Carp starter Daichi Osera (left) and catcher Tsubasa Aizawa walk off the field after their win over the Dragons on Wednesday in Hiroshima.
Daichi Osera, Tsubasa Aizawa carry red-hot Carp to ninth straight win
Daichi Osera threw a complete game and contributed with his bat as he pitched the Hiroshima Carp to their ninth straight win, a 3-1 victory over the Chunichi Dragons on Wednesday. The Ca...
Carter Stewart wears a Braves uniform after being selected in the eighth round of the 2018 MLB Draft last October in Secaucus, New Jersey.
Hawks in negotiations with top American amateur prospect Carter Stewart
The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks are closing in on a precedent-setting deal with amateur pitcher Carter Stewart, a No. 1 pick in Major League Baseball's 2018 draft, a source knowledgeable of the negot...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Yujo Kitagata | KYODO

, , ,