Loves Only You (left) pulls ahead of Curren Bouquetd'or during the Japanese Oaks at Tokyo Racecourse on Sunday. | KYODO

More Sports / Horse Racing

Top pick Loves Only You wins Japanese Oaks

Kyodo

No. 1 favorite Loves Only You picked up her maiden Grade 1 victory on Sunday, winning the Japanese Oaks by a neck.

Ridden by Italian jockey Mirco Demuro, Loves Only You finished the 2,400-meter race for three-year-old fillies at Tokyo Racecourse in 2 minutes, 22.8 seconds. Curren Bouquetd’or, the 12th favorite, was runner-up, while second-pick Chrono Genesis was third.

Loves Only You came from behind on the outside in the final stretch to beat Curren Bouquetd’or, who briefly held the lead. Jodie, the 14th favorite, led most of the way, but faded and finished 14th.

“We started out well and had a good place throughout the race. The horse slowed a bit in the fourth corner, but pressed forward in the final stretch. She can really accelerate,” Demuro said.

Loves Only You has won all four of her races since making her debut in November.

The victory was Demuro’s second Grade-1 win of the year, having won the NHK Mile Cup with Admire Mars earlier this month.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Nozomi Okuhara hits a return against Russia's Natalia Perminova during their women's singles match at the Sudirman Cup world badminton championships in Nanning, China, on Monday.
Nozomi Okuhara rescues Japan from early exit at mixed-team world championships
Japan gambled by resting top-ranked Kento Momota and nearly paid the price, suffering a huge scare before battling back to beat Russia 3-2 in their Sudirman Cup opener on Monday. The top seeds a...
Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) scores a goal past Sharks goaltender Martin Jones during Game 5 of the Western Conference in San Jose, California, on Sunday.
Blues move to brink of Cup final with win over Sharks
Vladimir Tarasenko scored on a penalty shot and Jaden Schwartz added the first of his three goals during a dominant second period that carried St. Louis to the brink of its first trip to the Sta...
Brooks Koepka celebrates after sinking a putt on the 18th green to win the PGA Championship on Sunday in Farmingdale, New York.
Brooks Koepka avoids stunning collapse to win second straight PGA Championship
His place in PGA Championship history finally secure, Brooks Koepka draped both arms around the top of the Wanamaker Trophy and let out a deep sigh. The stress was more than he wanted. Th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Loves Only You (left) pulls ahead of Curren Bouquetd'or during the Japanese Oaks at Tokyo Racecourse on Sunday. | KYODO

, , ,