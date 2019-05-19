Kakeru Tanigawa performs a vault at the NHK Cup on Sunday at Musashino Forest Sports Plaza in Tokyo. | KYODO

More Sports / Gymnastics

Kakeru Tanigawa wins first NHK Cup, qualifies for worlds

Kyodo

Kakeru Tanigawa won the men’s competition at the NHK Cup for the first time Sunday, booking his spot at this year’s world championships in Germany.

Tanigawa, who won his second straight national championship last month, claimed a total of 254.363 points for the victory in an event missing 10-time defending champion Kohei Uchimura.

The 20-year-old came into the tournament with 170.265 points from the nationals, and scored 84.098 points Sunday for his six routines at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in Tokyo.

“I thought ‘this is the greatest’ the moment I stuck my landing from the high-bar routine,” he said. “Since I’ve been trying so hard, I just wanted to nail the landing no matter what. I’m blown away.

“I want to become stronger before I go into the world championships.”

He will represent Japan at October’s world championships in Stuttgart, Germany, along with his older brother Wataru and Kazuma Kaya. Wataru was runner-up, 0.235 points behind, while Kaya was third.

Kenzo Shirai, a member of Japan’s gold-winning team at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, finished 23rd.

Uchimura, two-time reigning Olympic all-around champ, did not qualify for the NHK Cup, since he did not advance to the finals at the national championships.

The Japan Gymnastics Association will name two more gymnasts for the worlds after June’s apparatus national championships, based on that competition’s results and contributions to the team event.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Nozomi Okuhara hits a return against Russia's Natalia Perminova during their women's singles match at the Sudirman Cup world badminton championships in Nanning, China, on Monday.
Nozomi Okuhara rescues Japan from early exit at mixed-team world championships
Japan gambled by resting top-ranked Kento Momota and nearly paid the price, suffering a huge scare before battling back to beat Russia 3-2 in their Sudirman Cup opener on Monday. The top seeds a...
Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) scores a goal past Sharks goaltender Martin Jones during Game 5 of the Western Conference in San Jose, California, on Sunday.
Blues move to brink of Cup final with win over Sharks
Vladimir Tarasenko scored on a penalty shot and Jaden Schwartz added the first of his three goals during a dominant second period that carried St. Louis to the brink of its first trip to the Sta...
Brooks Koepka celebrates after sinking a putt on the 18th green to win the PGA Championship on Sunday in Farmingdale, New York.
Brooks Koepka avoids stunning collapse to win second straight PGA Championship
His place in PGA Championship history finally secure, Brooks Koepka draped both arms around the top of the Wanamaker Trophy and let out a deep sigh. The stress was more than he wanted. Th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kakeru Tanigawa performs a vault at the NHK Cup on Sunday at Musashino Forest Sports Plaza in Tokyo. | KYODO

,