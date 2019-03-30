Tiger's run sends him to weekend against Rory McIlroy

Tiger Woods gave the fans all they could ask Friday in the Dell Technologies Match Play.

And then Rory McIlroy gave them a little more.

Both won their matches, about 30 minutes apart, setting up a Saturday morning showdown between golf’s biggest name and its hottest player, only one of them moving on to the quarterfinals of a bracket that has only five of the top 16 seeds remaining.

“We’ve played tournaments together, battled each other down the stretch at event, but never in a match-play situation,” Woods said. “It’ll be fun.”

From massive, multi-level hospitality tents along the back nine at Austin Country Club, fans turned every direction possible as Woods made a 20-foot birdie to tie his match, a birdie to lead and then holed out from 83 yards for eagle to seize control against Patrick Cantlay.

He wasn’t finished.

Woods won a fourth straight hole with another 20-foot putt, and cheers from a half-mile away could be heard from fans inside corporate chalets watching on TV.

“Just got hot right when I needed it,” Woods said after his 4-and-2 victory.

Two groups behind Woods, McIlroy was rolling to another victory and took out Matt Fitzpatrick, 4 and 2. It was his third victory in as many matches this week. McIlroy has never trailed and has led in 37 of the 42 holes he has played.