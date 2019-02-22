Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov (left) moves the puck against Buffalo's Jeff Skinner in the second period on Thursday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

More Sports / Ice Hockey

Kucherov reaches 100 points

AP

TAMPA, FLORIDA - Nikita Kucherov is keeping exceptional company in the NHL record book — the kind of crowd that could fill out a wing at the Hall of Fame.

Kucherov became the fastest player to 100 points in a season since Mario Lemieux, and he and Steven Stamkos scored in the shootout to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 on Thursday night.

Kucherov finished a 2-on-1 with Tyler Johnson for his 30th goal in the second period, getting to the 100-point mark in 62 games — one more than it took Lemieux in 1996-97. It’s just the sixth time since 1993-94 a player has scored 100-or-more points in 62-or-fewer games, joining Lemieux in 1995-96 and 96-97, Jaromir Jagr in 1995-96, Ron Francis in 1995-96 and Wayne Gretzky in 1993-94.

“That was a special moment,” Kucherov said.

The only other Lightning players to reach 100 points in a season were Vincent Lecavalier (108 points) and Martin St. Louis (102) — this is Kucherov’s second straight season at that marker. He’s the first player in franchise history to record consecutive 100-point seasons and just the seventh player to do so in the past 20 seasons.

The 25-year-old Kucherov is also the fourth Russian-born player to get there, matching Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin and Pavel Bure.

“He’s a remarkable player, and he’s having an amazing season,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

Kucherov has at least 30 goals in four straight seasons.

“I think I quit getting impressed at the start of the year,” Johnson said. “It’s just expected now.”

Capitals 3, Maple Leafs 2

In Washington, Alex Ovechkin scored the 650th goal of his career and Braden Holtby made 40 saves for the Capitals.

Tom Wilson had a goal and an assist, and Brett Connolly also scored for Washington, which won consecutive games for the first time in two weeks. Lars Eller added two assists.

In Other Games

Sharks 4, Penguins 0

Hurricanes 4, Panthers 3

Devils 4, Senators 0

Coyotes 3, Canucks 2 (OT)

Wild 4, Rangers 1

Canadiens 5, Flyers 1

Predators 2, Kings 1

Stars 5, Blues 2

Oilers 4, Islanders 3 (OT)

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Italy's Sofia Goggia competes in a World Cup downhill, in Crans Montana, Switzerland, on Saturday. AP
Olympic champion Sofia Goggia wins first downhill of post-Vonn era
Olympic champion Sofia Goggia won the first World Cup downhill of the post-Lindsey Vonn era on Saturday. Goggia was rewarded with her first victory this season after taking an aggressive...
Dustin Johnson watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Mexico Championship on Friday.
Dustin Johson leads Mexico Championship by two shots
Tiger Woods delivered the shot that had the gallery buzzing. Dustin Johnson produced the golf that left everyone chasing him. Johnson made it through another round at the Mexico Champion...
Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid suspended for check to head
Edmonton Oilers All-Star Connor McDavid has been suspended two games for an illegal check to the head of the New York Islanders' Nick Leddy during Edmonton's 4-3 win on Thursday night. The leagu...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov (left) moves the puck against Buffalo's Jeff Skinner in the second period on Thursday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, ,