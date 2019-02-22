Kucherov reaches 100 points

Nikita Kucherov is keeping exceptional company in the NHL record book — the kind of crowd that could fill out a wing at the Hall of Fame.

Kucherov became the fastest player to 100 points in a season since Mario Lemieux, and he and Steven Stamkos scored in the shootout to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 on Thursday night.

Kucherov finished a 2-on-1 with Tyler Johnson for his 30th goal in the second period, getting to the 100-point mark in 62 games — one more than it took Lemieux in 1996-97. It’s just the sixth time since 1993-94 a player has scored 100-or-more points in 62-or-fewer games, joining Lemieux in 1995-96 and 96-97, Jaromir Jagr in 1995-96, Ron Francis in 1995-96 and Wayne Gretzky in 1993-94.

“That was a special moment,” Kucherov said.

The only other Lightning players to reach 100 points in a season were Vincent Lecavalier (108 points) and Martin St. Louis (102) — this is Kucherov’s second straight season at that marker. He’s the first player in franchise history to record consecutive 100-point seasons and just the seventh player to do so in the past 20 seasons.

The 25-year-old Kucherov is also the fourth Russian-born player to get there, matching Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin and Pavel Bure.

“He’s a remarkable player, and he’s having an amazing season,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

Kucherov has at least 30 goals in four straight seasons.

“I think I quit getting impressed at the start of the year,” Johnson said. “It’s just expected now.”

Capitals 3, Maple Leafs 2

In Washington, Alex Ovechkin scored the 650th goal of his career and Braden Holtby made 40 saves for the Capitals.

Tom Wilson had a goal and an assist, and Brett Connolly also scored for Washington, which won consecutive games for the first time in two weeks. Lars Eller added two assists.

