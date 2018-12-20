Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Pitcher Tetsuya Utsumi to join Lions as compensation for Giants’ signing of Ginjiro Sumitani

Kyodo

The Yomiuri Giants announced Thursday they will send veteran left-hander Tetsuya Utsumi to the Seibu Lions in compensation for their recent acquisition of free agent catcher Ginjiro Sumitani.

The 36-year-old Utsumi joined the Giants from the Tokyo Gas corporate league team in 2004 and was named Opening Day starter for the first time in 2007. He led the Central League in wins in 2011 and 2012.

He contributed to Yomiuri’s Japan Series championship in 2009, and again in 2012, when he was named MVP for getting two wins against the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters.

“These 15 years with the Giants are my best memories,” Utsumi said.

“I will put everything I’ve cultivated to good use with my new team, too, and do my best to begin anew.”

Giants president Kazuo Ishii said, “Utsumi is an ace who over the years served as a spiritual pillar for the team, and his transfer is extremely regrettable. I hope that he returns to the Giants someday.”

Utsumi went 5-5 with a 4.17 ERA in 15 games for the Giants this year, and has a career record of 133 wins and 101 losses with a 3.21 ERA.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

New Fighters player Wang Po-jung poses for photos during a news conference on Wednesday in Taipei.
Fighters complete deal with Taiwanese slugger Wang Po-jung
The Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters finalized their deal for one of the biggest stars of Taiwanese baseball on Wednesday, signing a three-year contract with outfielder Wang Po-jung in Taipei. ...
Former Dragons infielder Kazuyoshi Tatsunami is lifted into the air during his retirement ceremony on Sept. 30, 2009, at Nagoya Dome.
Kazuyoshi Tatsunami highlights tough choices for upcoming Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame class
For the first time in two years, there are no slam-dunk candidates on this winter's ballot for Japan's Baseball Hall of Fame. Kazuyoshi Tatsunami, the longtime second baseman and later th...
Shohei Ohtani speaks to reporters at a press photography exhibition in Tokyo on Tuesday. The Angels two-way player expressed hope that he would be able to face fellow high school alumnus Yusei Kikuchi next year in the major leagues.
Shohei Ohtani hopeful for MLB showdown with school alum Yusei Kikuchi
Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani said Tuesday he hopes to get the chance to face his high school alumnus Yusei Kikuchi should the left-handed pitcher strike a deal with a major league ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

, , ,