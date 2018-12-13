Anthony Davis does heavy lifting for Pelicans in triumph over Thunder

Anthony Davis smiled slightly and joked about his relative youth when the topic of his heavy workload came up.

His nearly 40 minutes on the court against Oklahoma City was hardly an anomaly this season, but Davis isn’t ready to plead for more rest yet.

Davis scored 44 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, and the inconsistent New Orleans Pelicans narrowly held on to defeat the Thunder 118-114 on Wednesday night.

“Whatever coach needs me to do, the team needs me to do to win, that’s what I’m going to do,” said Davis, who has averaged about 37 minutes for a team that has played an NBA-high 30 games so far this season. “I’m 25 years old. So, ask me about five years from now.”

Jrue Holiday had 20 points and 10 assists, and Julius Randle added 22 for New Orleans, which has alternated wins and losses in its past 10 games.

“It was a big win for us,” Davis said.

Paul George had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Dennis Schroder scored 24 points for Oklahoma City, which came in having won five of its previous six. Russell Westbrook had 20 points and four steals but did not appear as eager as usual to shoot, hitting 8 of 16 shots. Steven Adams also scored 20.

Celtics 130, Wizards 125 (OT)

In Washington, Kyrie Irving scored Boston’s last 12 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 40 seconds of overtime to outduel John Wall in a point-guard showdown, and Boston extended its winning streak to seven games.

Irving finished with 38 points and seven assists.

Wall returned for the Wizards after missing a game with an aching left heel and finished with 34 points with 13 assists. But his seven points in OT weren’t enough to keep pace with fellow All-Star Irving.

Raptors 113, Warriors 93

In Oakland, Kyle Lowry had 23 points and 12 assists to lead a balanced Toronto offense while leading scorer Kawhi Leonard sat out, Serge Ibaka added 20 points and the Raptors dominated Golden State from the start and finished off a season sweep.

Nets 127, 76ers 124

In Philadelphia, Spencer Dinwiddie scored a career-high 39 points off the bench and Allen Crabbe had 20 to lead Brooklyn over the hosts.

In Other Games

Kings 141, Timberwolves 130

Pacers 113, Bucks 97

Cavaliers 113, Knicks 106

Hornets 108, Pistons 107

Grizzlies 92, Trail Blazers 83

Mavericks 114, Hawks 107

Jazz 111, Heat 84