Robert Dozier delivers double-double performance as NeoPhoenix outplay Lakestars

Robert Dozier’s 20-point, 13-rebound performance helped lead the San-en NeoPhoenix to a 69-60 win over the Shiga Lakestars on Saturday.

Dozier also made two steals and swatted two shots in the NeoPhoenix’s series-opening victory in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture.

Shuto Tawatari poured in 13 points, Atsuya Ota had 12 and William McDonald scored 11 for San-en (8-12). Hayato Kawashima dished out six assists and Tatsuya Suzuki and Tomonobu Hasegawa both had five for the NeoPhoenix, who had lost three of their previous four games.

The San-en defense held Shiga to under 20 points in each of the four quarters.

The Lakestars trailed 50-41 entering the final stanza.

Veteran big man D’or Fischer paced Shiga (4-16) with 25 points on 10-for-14 shooting and 13 rebounds. Gani Lawal had 11 points and Yusuke Karino 10.

Both teams pulled down 42 rebounds and had 15 turnovers apiece.

Golden Kings 93, Brex 90 (2OT)

In Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, Ryukyu outlasted the hosts in a double-overtime thriller and overcame Brex star Ryan Rossiter’s B. League first-division-record 52 points.

The Golden Kings (15-2) ended Tochigi’s eight-game winning streak.

Ryukyu playmaker Narito Namizato scored 26 points, including 9 of 11 from 2-point range, and dished out six assists. Jeff Ayres had 22 points, including six in the second overtime period. Ayres, an Arizona State alum, made 8 of 8 free throws, and corralled 10 boards. Ex-Brex standout Takatoshi Furukawa contributed 15 points, while Josh Scott had 10 points and eight rebounds.

In the second overtime, Tochigi (17-3) struggled at the foul line, making 2 of 6 attempts. For the entire game, the club sank 15 of 26. Rossiter canned 10 of 18.

Seiji Ikaruga had 15 points, Jeff Gibbs scored eight and Yusuke Endo chipped in with seven for the hosts. Rossiter, who made 19 of 35 shots from the field, had a game-high 15 rebounds.

With 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter, a pair of Rossiter free throws tied it at 70-70. Neither team scored again in regulation.

In the first OT, Namizato made two foul shots with 27 seconds remaining, tying it at 78-78, and again neither team broke the deadlock in the closing minutes of a period. That set the stage for the second bonus period.

Ryukyu led 39-30 at halftime.

Jets 95, Diamond Dolphins 66

In Nagoya, the Chiba offense clicked from start to finish in a resounding win over the hosts.

The Jets (16-4) outscored Nagoya in all four periods, too.

By halftime, Chiba had built a 46-39 lead, and the Jets never trailed.

Josh Duncan was the visitors’ top scorer with 22 points and snared 11 rebounds. Yuki Togashi buried four 3s in a 20-point effort and Michael Parker had 19 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Gavin Edwards and Shuta Hara both scored nine points, while Fumio Nishimura doled out seven assists.

The Jets registered 28 assists with just 10 turnovers.

For the Diamond Dolphins (13-7), Markeith Cummings put 23 points on the board. Tenketsu Harimoto and Craig Brackins finished with 14 and nine points, respectively.

Northern Happinets 80, Hannaryz 71

In Fukuchiyama, Kyoto Prefecture, Justin Keenan and Kadeem Coleby both had 21-point, 12-rebound outings and effective passing played a prominent role in Akita’s series-opening win over the Hannaryz.

The Northern Happinets (8-12) chalked up 29 assists, with Takuya Nakayama leading the way with nine. Ryuto Yasuoka poured in 10 points and Masahiro Narita added eight, including two 3s.

Akita, which has won four consecutive contests, held a 38-25 edge in rebounds.

Kyoto (11-9) had five double-digit scorers, including Tatsuya Ito (15 points), Kevin Hareyama (14) and Masahiro Kataoka (13). Julian Mavunga nearly notched a triple-double, finishing with 11 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Sunrockers 62, Evessa 50

In Tokyo, Shibuya prevailed against Osaka in a defensive struggle.

The Sunrockers (9-11) held the visitors to 26.4 percent shooting, including 14 of 49 from inside the arc.

Duke University product Ryan Kelly led Shibuya with 25 points and 17 rebounds and Robert Sacre chipped in with 15 and 11. Tomoya Hasegawa scored 11 points and Leo Vendrame provided five assists.

The Sunrockers, who extended their winning streak to four, were ahead 24-22 after two quarters.

Former Sunrocker Josh Harrellson had 19 points and 16 boards for the Evessa (8-12). Rei Goda scored 10 points and Faye Pape Mour contributed 14 rebounds and five assists along with five points.

Grouses 85, Levanga 80

In Sapporo, new Hokkaido head coach Tomohide Utsumi had a disappointing debut game in charge as Toyama handed the hosts their eighth consecutive loss.

Leo Lyons energized the Grouses (11-9) with 26 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals. Naoki Uto scored 25 points with eight assists and Joshua Smith had 10 points.

Marc Trasolini scored 23 points and recorded six steals for the Levanga (4-16). Takehiko Orimo added 15 points and Kohei Sekino had 13.

Brave Thunders 94, B-Corsairs 55

In Kawasaki, the hosts raced out to a 31-12 lead by the end of the first quarter and hammered Yokohama.

Nick Fazekas sparked Kawasaki (12-8) with 27 points and 13 boards and Vernon Macklin also notched a double-double with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Yuma Fujii supplied 12 points and eight assists and Shane Edwards scored 10 points.

Ryo Tawatari was the B-Corsairs’ lone double-digit scorer (12 points).

Yokohama (4-16) shot 35.4 percent from the field.

Albirex BB 68, Alvark 63

In Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, Kei Igarashi had the hot hand from 3-point range, the veteran guard knocking down 4 of 8 from long range to help steer the hosts past the defending champions.

Igarashi finished with 16 points. Frontcourt mates Lamont Hamilton (23 points) and Davante Gardner (19 points, 15 boards) also played pivotal roles in the victory.

Niigata (14-6) trailed 34-31 at halftime.

Alex Kirk had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Alvark (12-8) and Jawad Williams scored 14 points. Yudai Baba and Seiya Ando finished with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

SeaHorses 69, Rizing Zephyr 62

In Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, Mikawa’s new Big Three guided the club past Fukuoka for the second day in a row.

J.R. Sakuragi had 21 points on 9-for-13 shooting and pulled down eight rebounds with four assists for good measure. Kennedy Meeks finished with 16 points, 12 boards and four steals and Kosuke Kanamaru scored 14 points.

The SeaHorses (11-10) trailed 36-30 at halftime, then outscored the visitors 20-8 in the third quarter.

Eric Jacobsen led the Rizing Zephyr (4-17) with 24 points and Benjamin Lawson scored 15 and hauled in 11 boards. Yasuhiro Yamashita handed out nine assists.

Second-division update

Saturday’s results:

Brave Warriors 78, Samuraiz 64

Dragonflies 78, Storks 70

Volters 101, Five Arrows 92

Susanoo Magic 81, 89ers 66

Earthfriends 83, Bee Trains 74

Orange Vikings 102, Wyverns 89

Firebonds 79, Fighting Eagles 70

Crane Thunders 75, Wat’s 57

Robots 96, Bambitious 84