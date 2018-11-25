Ryoyu Kobayashi captures first ski jumping World Cup title
Ryoyu Kobayashi jumps during a World Cup event on Saturday in Ruka, Finland. Kobayashi won to earn his first victory on the World Cup circuit. | REUTERS

More Sports / Winter Sports

Ryoyu Kobayashi captures first ski jumping World Cup title

Kyodo

RUKA, FINLAND – Ryoyu Kobayashi won the men’s ski jumping title Saturday at the FIS World Cup event in the Finnish resort of Ruka, topping the podium for the first time in his career.

The 22-year-old Pyeongchang Olympian, and younger brother of ski jumper Junshiro Kobayashi, landed a 138.5-meter effort that earned him 142.0 points in an event reduced to a single round of jumps after high winds pushed back the schedule.

Poland’s Kamil Stoch and Piotr Zyla came in second and third with 139.9 points and 135.0 points, respectively.

“Even if we only posted one (jump), it is a victory so I’m glad. I knew I would win an event this season,” Kobayashi said. “I see myself growing. I aim for 10 wins (this season).”

He became the first Japanese man to win a ski jumping event on the World Cup circuit since his older brother won in November last year, and he now leads the overall World Cup standings with 160 points.

Stoch, last year’s overall champion and the gold medalist in Pyeongchang, is 30 points behind in second place.

Kobayashi, who made his World Cup debut as a 19-year-old in 2016, achieved his maiden podium finish last Sunday by taking third place at the season opener in Wisla, Poland.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Japan's Nordic combined team of Hideaki Nagai (left), Akito Watabe (center), Yoshito Watabe (right) and Go Yamamoto (sitting) pose with Santa Claus (left) and Mother Christmas after placing second at the World Cup season opener in Ruka, Finland.
Japan earns Nordic combined silver at World Cup season opener
Japan's men's team won silver at the FIS Nordic combined World Cup season opener on Sunday, stepping onto the podium for the first time in five years. The team of two-time Olympic silver...
Judoka Aaron Wolf (right) shakes hands with coach Keiji Suzuki after winning the 100-km title at Grand Slam Osaka on Sunday.
Former world champion Aaron Wolf triumphs at Grand Slam Osaka
Aaron Wolf, the 2017 men's 100-kilogram judo world champion, and Shoichiro Mukai both earned gold medals for Japan on Sunday, the final day of the Grand Slam Osaka. Wolf collected a pair...
Ryoyu Kobayashi celebrates on the podium after winning a ski jumping World Cup event on Sunday in Ruka, Finland. Kobayashi finished ahead of a pair of Olympic gold medalists to earn the second World Cup title of his career.
Ryoyu Kobayashi captures second World Cup title
Ryoyu Kobayashi captured another men's ski jumping title Sunday, following up his first victory on the previous day with another win at the FIS World Cup event in the Finnish resort of Ruka. Kob...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Ryoyu Kobayashi jumps during a World Cup event on Saturday in Ruka, Finland. Kobayashi won to earn his first victory on the World Cup circuit. | REUTERS

, ,