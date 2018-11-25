Nao Kodaira wins World Cup gold in women’s 1,000 meters

Nao Kodaira won all three individual events she entered in this weekend’s speed skating World Cup meet in Tomakomai, Hokkaido, closing with a gold in the women’s 1,000 meters on Sunday.

Kodaira, who topped the podium in the 500 on Friday and again on Saturday, finished the 1,000 in 1 minute and 17.31 seconds at Tomakomai Highland Sports Center’s outdoor oval.

American Brittany Bowe was 0.34 second behind for silver, while Austria’s Vanessa Herzog took bronze. Japan’s Miho Takagi settled for fifth behind the Netherlands’ Ireen Wust.

It was the fourth 1,000-meter World Cup gold for Kodaira, who holds the world record for that length. The victory gave her 24 career gold medals on the World Cup circuit.

Kodaira claimed the silver medal in the Pyeongchang Olympic women’s 1,000-meter event.