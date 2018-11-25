Nao Kodaira wins World Cup gold in women’s 1,000 meters
Nao Kodaira races in the women's 1,000-meter final at the speed skating World Cup meet in Tomakomai, Hokkaido on Sunday. Kodaira finished in first.

More Sports / Winter Sports

Nao Kodaira wins World Cup gold in women’s 1,000 meters

Kyodo

TOMAKOMAI, HOKKAIDO – Nao Kodaira won all three individual events she entered in this weekend’s speed skating World Cup meet in Tomakomai, Hokkaido, closing with a gold in the women’s 1,000 meters on Sunday.

Kodaira, who topped the podium in the 500 on Friday and again on Saturday, finished the 1,000 in 1 minute and 17.31 seconds at Tomakomai Highland Sports Center’s outdoor oval.

American Brittany Bowe was 0.34 second behind for silver, while Austria’s Vanessa Herzog took bronze. Japan’s Miho Takagi settled for fifth behind the Netherlands’ Ireen Wust.

It was the fourth 1,000-meter World Cup gold for Kodaira, who holds the world record for that length. The victory gave her 24 career gold medals on the World Cup circuit.

Kodaira claimed the silver medal in the Pyeongchang Olympic women’s 1,000-meter event.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Japan's Nordic combined team of Hideaki Nagai (left), Akito Watabe (center), Yoshito Watabe (right) and Go Yamamoto (sitting) pose with Santa Claus (left) and Mother Christmas after placing second at the World Cup season opener in Ruka, Finland.
Japan earns Nordic combined silver at World Cup season opener
Japan's men's team won silver at the FIS Nordic combined World Cup season opener on Sunday, stepping onto the podium for the first time in five years. The team of two-time Olympic silver...
Judoka Aaron Wolf (right) shakes hands with coach Keiji Suzuki after winning the 100-km title at Grand Slam Osaka on Sunday.
Former world champion Aaron Wolf triumphs at Grand Slam Osaka
Aaron Wolf, the 2017 men's 100-kilogram judo world champion, and Shoichiro Mukai both earned gold medals for Japan on Sunday, the final day of the Grand Slam Osaka. Wolf collected a pair...
Ryoyu Kobayashi celebrates on the podium after winning a ski jumping World Cup event on Sunday in Ruka, Finland. Kobayashi finished ahead of a pair of Olympic gold medalists to earn the second World Cup title of his career.
Ryoyu Kobayashi captures second World Cup title
Ryoyu Kobayashi captured another men's ski jumping title Sunday, following up his first victory on the previous day with another win at the FIS World Cup event in the Finnish resort of Ruka. Kob...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Nao Kodaira races in the women's 1,000-meter final at the speed skating World Cup meet in Tomakomai, Hokkaido on Sunday. Kodaira finished in first.