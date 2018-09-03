Canada’s national water polo squad forges new bonds during trip to Japan

Half a world away from home, quality competition is a top priority for the Canada men’s national water polo team.

The city of Morioka, in Iwate Prefecture, is playing a vital role in making this happen, including with in-pool workouts and games against Team Japan.

As part of the nationwide Host Town program being held and planned in numerous prefectures for various sports, Morioka is now an integral part of Water Polo Canada’s mission to achieve success at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and beyond.

The Canadian men still need to qualify, but they used a recent two-week training camp, including some work at Tokyo’s National Training Center, as a springboard for the future. The Canada women’s national team also held a training camp in Morioka a few weeks before the men’s team set up shop in late July. Water Polo Canada, the sport’s national governing body, considers its three-year agreement with the Iwate city, which was finalized in September 2017, a significant development.

At the time of the signing, Justin Oliveira, WPC’s high performance director, commented: “Leading up to the Olympic Games, it is critical for Water Polo Canada to take the appropriate steps to prepare our athletes and staff. Those steps include familiarization to a new environment, embracing and understanding a new culture and to find a home away from home while competing. . .”

The Japan Times caught glimpses of this tie-up during a two-day visit to Morioka in early August: observing an exhibition match between Canada and Poseidon Japan (Canada jumped out to a big, early lead en route to a 13-7 victory on Aug. 5 at Morioka Municipal Pool) that showcased the growing enthusiasm for the sport in the Tohoku city; a welcome reception for the two national teams, which was attended by a few hundred folks and local dignitaries at Hotel Higashi-nihon that evening, including a wanko soba speed-eating competition pitting both teams against one another with a live audience; and a hard-fought practice scrimmage the next afternoon.

Fans cheered loudly and often during the festive exhibition. Water polo, a high-paced, action-packed, seven-on-seven sport, places a premium on offense, which the 20 goals in the aforementioned 32-minute duel delivered. For many spectators, it was an introduction to what they can see over the next few years in Morioka as it becomes Canada’s home base.

In short, the Host Town programs provide opportunities for municipalities big and small to get involved in Olympic-related preparations throughout Japan. This vision is embraced by the Japanese Olympic Committee and the government. By July 2017, Kyodo News reported, over 250 local governments had already expressed interest in serving as hosts towns for foreign athletes before the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics — and this number is expected to grow.

Example: Murayama, Yamagata Prefecture, hosted the Bulgarian rhythmic gymnastics team for a two-week training camp in June 2017. Here’s another: Kyōtango, Kyoto Prefecture, is registered to host canoe teams from Australia and South Korea.

“The central government will offer some financial support for the host towns, including a portion of the costs of improving local sports facilities, implementing training camps and supporting local Olympic public relations events before the games,” The Japan Times reported in December 2016.

A Morioka city official, who requested anonymity while stating the city’s “general view,” discussed the impact of sports, specifically water polo, as a promotional vehicle.

“From the economical point of view, (with) this hosting town project right away you won’t get too much out of it,” the official said in an interview. “The thing for Morioka is to get Morioka’s name out to the public. Morioka is a city getting known, getting more popular, and then after that, hopefully in the long term the economic (impact) will come back. . . . This project will also get people to act with the culture of Morioka, education and internationalizing Morioka’s citizens to more open-mindedness.”

In February, Morioka staged the Japan-Italy Davis Cup tie, “and the economical value of that was tons of money,” the official said. “From this project, the Host Town project, not so much (money) right away, but in the long run we see this as a good opportunity to get Morioka’s name out there, out into the world.”

In turn, a positive impact is expected in the coming years. “As a whole, this project has become a trigger for future economic growth within the community,” the official said.

Morioka Mayor Hiroaki Tanifuji and Japan national team coach Yoji Omoto were among the officials to address the public after the Aug. 5 match. Beforehand, the Japanese and Canadian national anthems were played, and Tanifuji spoke for about five minutes, highlighting the partnership between the city and Water Polo Canada and the mutual benefits of international exchanges.

The mayor called the exhibition a “(good) challenge for Japan” and also congratulated both teams for their effort.

Positive experience

The 15-player squad that trained in Morioka and Tokyo (along with Australia and Japan) consisted of young men from four Canadian provinces: Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.

What they witnessed was a window into a different culture when they trained and hosted a water polo clinic for local children on the first weekend of August. They also attended the Morioka Sansa Odori, wore traditional yukata and took part in the annual parade. The Canadian women were involved in the Chagu Chagu Umakko (horse festival) in June.

Local residents watched the international visitors display an appreciation for their culture, which created a chance to establish ties. The soba-eating contest, for example, delivered good-hearted laughter, clapping and numerous cellphones recording the delirious one-minute action, and then the follow-up rounds.

As a result, “the citizens were able to deepen their sense of affinity towards the Canadian teams,” the city official said. “For many of the citizens, this was the opportunity to come in contact with the ‘world’ closely and to increase admiration of the Tokyo Olympics.”

A week after the men’s team’s July 30 arrival in Morioka, Oliveira said the decision to travel from Montreal to Tohoku had started to pay dividends. The players and coaching staff had become comfortable with their surroundings.

“Since this will be our staging camp, and creating this ball of momentum, to say, ‘OK we’ve had a really good training camp here. We really want to come back. We felt great,’ ” he said. “We had a connection with the community, so let’s work ourselves hard in the pool and get back here so that we have this experience again to build up for the Olympic Games.”

At the conclusion of the reception party, Junior Chamber International Morioka chair Michiko Nakano said the Canadians made a positive first impression.

“It was a pleasure for us to see local children interact with players at the festival,” Nakano said, referring to Morioka Sansa Odori.

Nakano’s closing remarks also included the following: “We hope we will deepen our friendship between Japan, Canada and Morioka and bring smiles to our lives.”

A coach with gravitas

Giuseppe “Pino” Porzio has accomplished great things in the sport. The 51-year-old was one of the driving forces on Italy’s gold medal-winning squad at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Throughout his illustrious career, he amassed a reported 43 titles as a player and coach, including at the European Championships, world championships, Mediterranean Games, Italian League, Adriatic League and European Super Cups, among other crowns, on his splendid CV.

Author Franco Esposito, who penned a book on great Italian sports families, has ﻿﻿ described Porzio as “a tactical leader, the organizer of the defense.” Esposito likened ﻿﻿ the legend’s impact to an icon on the soccer pitch, drawing this parallel: “(Franz) Beckenbauer’s water polo.”

He joined Water Polo Canada as the senior men’s national team coach in January 2016 with the goal of putting his own stamp on the team and elevating the program on the global stage.

Which, of course, means he’s tasked with developing the plan to lead Canada to the Tokyo Olympics. The national team has not qualified for the Olympics since the 2008 Games in Beijing (and previously competed there in 1972, Munich; 1976, Montreal; and 1984, Los Angeles).

For Canada, the camp in Morioka set the foundation to build toward important qualifying events next year.

“It’s important for this team because it’s a young team,” Porzio said of holding camp in Japan. “It’s a new team. Most of them, they are 17, 18, 19 years old.”

Unlike in Europe, where geographical proximity to a number of water polo-playing nations is plentiful, Canada doesn’t have many nearby options. Which made the trek to Tohoku absolutely essential.

“We practice a lot in Montreal, but we miss a little bit the game. That’s our problem,” Porzio told The Japan Times. “When we have a chance like now to come here against a very good team as Japan, it’s good for us to (test) our system.”

First and foremost, inspiring his players to greatness is Porzio’s mission. No one said it’ll be easy, but he can always remind them of his glorious experience at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

“It’s the best memory for me, for everybody,” Porzio declared, “because the Olympic Games are the target of, I think, every athlete in the world. It’s just a dream to go. When you win the gold, it’s the maximum; it’s the best record, the best memory of your life as an athlete, as a sportsman.”

‘A promising future’

Defender Scott Robinson, who hails from Calgary, Alberta, was appointed captain for the team’s camp, which wrapped up on Aug. 14. He is one of the elder statesman on the squad.

The current average age on the national team is 22. Oliveira noted the average age of the world’s top trio of teams — Serbia, Croatia and Montenegro — is about 28.

Which gives Canada an opportunity to keep building the nucleus of the team for its prime, roughly age 25-29. “Some of our guys are reaching that peak and some of our guys are really just starting,” Oliveira said.

Robinson agreed that Canada has the potential to rise as a team.

“We are a relatively new team after the last Olympic cycle,” he said. “A large amount of guys retired, so we’ve been together about two years now and we are really starting to come together. We are a bit of a younger team on the international scale, but I think it’s a promising future.”