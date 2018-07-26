Hajime Moriyasu appointed manager of Japan men’s national team
Newly appointed Japan national team manager Hajime Moriyasu speaks at a news conference on Thursday.

Hajime Moriyasu appointed manager of Japan men’s national team

Kyodo, AFP-JIJI

Hajime Moriyasu on Thursday was named as the new manager of the Japan men’s senior national team by the Japan Football Association.

The 49-year-old Moriyasu, who in October took over as head coach of the Japan men’s team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, fills the void left by Akira Nishino after the Samurai Blue’s round-of-16 defeat by Belgium in Japan’s sixth World Cup appearance this year.

Moriyasu pledged to bring new blood to the top national side.

“There will be generational changes. There will be integration of various generations of players,” he told a news conference.

Nishino took the reins following the shock dismissal of predecessor Vahid Halilhodzic in April, and his brief run as Japan coach ended in July when his contract expired.

Moriyasu was part of former JFA technical director Nishino’s coaching staff in Russia.

Also a member of the national team that missed out on a World Cup spot by drawing with Iraq in the qualification round in 1993, Moriyasu coached Sanfrecce Hiroshima to J. League titles in 2012, 2013 and 2015.

Moriyasu becomes the first Japanese coach to be put in charge of the national team four years before the next World Cup.

