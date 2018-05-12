/

Cubs hurler Yu Darvish set to start on Tuesday after stint on 10-day disabled list

KYODO

CHICAGO – Yu Darvish will return to the Chicago Cubs rotation on Tuesday after being placed on the 10-day disabled list with flu-like symptoms, manager Joe Maddon said Friday.

Darvish is scheduled to start against the Braves on Tuesday night in the first of three games in Atlanta. On Monday, the Cubs made the DL stint for the right-hander retroactive to May 4.

The 31-year-old said he became ill during the May 4-6 series against the St. Louis Cardinals and felt no improvement when he came out for throwing practice on Monday.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Seibu's Daiki Enokida pitches during the Lions' 6-0 win over the Marines on Sunday.
Lions get back into groove with win over Marines
The Seibu Lions put up five runs in the first two innings Sunday against left-hander Edgar Olmos as the Pacific League leaders snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-0 win over the Chiba Lot...
Seattle's Ichiro Suzuki, serving as acting bench coach, stands in the Mariners dugout before the first game of a doubleheader against the Tigers on Saturday in Detroit.
Mariners split twinbill with Ichiro Suzuki as bench coach
These days, run support isn't much of an issue for Felix Hernandez. Even when he struggles, Seattle often has a chance to win. Hernandez labored through five innings Saturday night, but ...
Eagles star Takahiro Norimoto pitches against the Buffaloes on Saturday at Kyocera Dome. Norimoto tossed a one-hit shutout, leading Tohoku Rakuten to a 2-0 win over Orix.
Eagles ace Takahiro Norimoto hurls one-hit shutout
Takahiro Norimoto pitched a one-hitter in his first shutout of the season in the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles' 2-0 win over the Orix Buffaloes on Saturday. Four-time PL strikeout king Nor...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish is coming off the 10-day disabled list to start on Tuesday in the series opener against the Atlanta Braves. | AP

, ,