Satoko Miyahara works out ahead of Olympic title bid

Satoko Miyahara did a run-through of her free skate to “Madame Butterfly” during a 40-minute workout at the practice rink beneath Gangneung Ice Arena on Monday evening.

The four-time national champion concentrated on her combination jumps and strokes specifically during the session, in which Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond was the only other skater present.

Kaori Sakamoto was on the ice for training in the morning at the practice rink while the short dance was taking place upstairs in the main rink.

Sakamoto and Miyahara spent a few days training in Seoul following the team event.

The draw was held on Monday afternoon for Wednesday’s short program and it was determined that Sakamoto will start in position No. 19, while Miyahara will be No. 26 in the field of 30.

American Mirai Nagasu, who during the team event became just the third woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics, is in position No. 20.

Sakamoto will take the ice at 12:45 p.m., with Nagasu skating at 12:52, and Miyahara coming on at 1:48.

Miyahara is in the final group of six skaters along with two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva, world silver medalist Kaetlyn Osmond, Grand Prix Final champion Alina Zagitova, Sochi bronze medalist Carolina Kostner and the Olympic Athlete from Russia’s Maria Sotskova, the runner-up at the GP Final.

Miyahara departed without speaking to the media following for the evening session.