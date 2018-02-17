Majestic Yuzuru Hanyu defends Olympic figure skating title

Yuzuru Hanyu successfully defended his men’s figure skating title Saturday, giving Japan its first gold medal at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Hanyu, who was appearing in his first competition since a training injury last November, earned a total score of 317.85 to become the first men’s figure skater in 66 years to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals since American Dick Button repeated in 1952.

Olympic debutant Shoma Uno earned silver with 306.90 and Spain’s Javier Fernandez took bronze with 305.24 points.

Keiji Tanaka was the only other Japanese in the final at Gangneung Ice Arena. He placed 18th with 244.83 points.

Hanyu’s leading score of 111.68 in the short program on Friday was 1.04 short of his world-record personal best of 112.72 recorded at the Autumn Classic International last September.

The gold is Japan’s first at the Feb. 9-25 Games in South Korea.