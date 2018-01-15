Kisenosato gets back on track at New Year Grand Sumo Tournament

Yokozuna Kisenosato bounced back from an opening defeat to register his first win of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Monday.

Making his comeback following a run of injuries that kept him from finishing the past four tournaments, Kisenosato (1-1) beat No. 1 maegashira Hokutofuji (0-2) on Day 2 of the 15-day tournament at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Despite never appearing in danger of losing, Kisenosato was far from convincing as he labored to dislodge his opponent using his favored frontal force-out technique.

Yokozuna Kakuryu (2-0), likewise sidelined through injury for the past four meets, continued his comeback in positive fashion, overcoming komusubi Takakeisho (1-1), who had beaten Kisenosato on the opening day.

Despite a 15-kg weight disadvantage, Kakuryu had relatively little trouble overpowering Takakeisho, removing him from the ring with a front push-out.

Yokozuna Hakuho (2-0), who scored the second-fastest victory of the opening day, met much firmer resistance on Day 2 in the form of first-ranked maegashira Ichinojo (0-2).

The Mongolian-born grand champion continued his dominance over his compatriot, who had won just one of their previous 10 meetings, but had to dig deep to force the 215-kg, 192-cm man mountain backward out of the ring.

In the day’s longest bout, ozeki Takayasu (2-0) dispatched second-ranked maegashira Kotoshogiku (0-2) by overarm throw moments after trying to lift the former ozeki from the ring. The two wrestlers, who had split their 22 previous career bouts, spent the better part of the 1-minute, 41.5-second match immobile in the center of the ring.

In just their third meeting, ozeki Goeido (2-0) maintained an unbeaten record over komusubi Onosho (0-2), toppling him with an overarm throw.

Sekiwake Mitakeumi (2-0) scored a quick victory over third-ranked maegashira Chiyotairyu (0-2), driving him backward out of the ring with a frontal force-out.

Sekiwake Tamawashi (2-0) used his 22-kg weight advantage to overpower No. 2 maegashira Yoshikaze (0-2), dislodging the smaller wrestler with a frontal thrust-out.