Rikako Ikee establishes another national record at Swim Cup Lausanne

Rikako Ikee set another national record at the Swim Cup Lausanne, finishing second in the women’s 50-meter freestyle on Thursday night.

Ikee clocked 23.95 seconds to finish between Dutch winner Ranomi Kromowidjojo and third-place Canadian Taylor Ruck at the two-day short course meet.

Earlier in the day, Ikee won the 100-meter butterfly in 55.64 seconds, tying her previous best (also a national record). The 17-year-old broke a national mark on Wednesday, too, when she won the 50-meter butterfly in 25.06 seconds.

In the men’s events, Kosuke Hagino won the 200-meter individual medley, and Daiya Seto placed first in the 200 freestyle, with Hagino finishing third. Masaki Kaneko triumphed in the 100 backstroke, while Yasuhiro Koseki was victorious in the 50 breaststroke and Seto took second.