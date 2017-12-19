Marinos announce hiring of ex-Australia coach Ange Postecoglou

Former Australia national team coach Ange Postecoglou has been appointed manager of the Yokohama F. Marinos, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old resigned as Australia manager last month after guiding the Socceroos to next year’s World Cup finals in Russia and will be replacing Frenchman Erick Mombaerts at Marinos.

Postecoglou said in a statement that taking charge at Marinos would be a big challenge for him and he looks forward to working with a team in Japan.

“We called on Ange Postecoglou as our manager for next season because we believe he is capable of taking us where we want to be with his attractive style of soccer,” Marinos president Koichiro Furukawa said.

Postecoglou led the Socceroos at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and then won the Asian Cup on home soil the following year.

He qualified Australia for Russia by beating Honduras in a two-legged intercontinental playoff but quit on Nov. 22, saying his four-year tenure in charge of the national side had taken its toll on him “both personally and professionally.”

He is known for encouraging his team to play an expansive style, something that at times saw him criticized while in his former national team role where the pressure to get results was paramount.