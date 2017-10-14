New Marines manager Tadahito Iguchi aims to transform club into a winner

Tadahito Iguchi, a member of the 2005 World Series champion Chicago White Sox and a three-time Japan Series winner, on Saturday vowed to revive the fortunes of the Chiba Lotte Marines after being named as the club’s new manager earlier in the week.

Lotte has turned to the 42-year-old Iguchi after the club finished bottom of the Pacific League standings under Tsutomu Ito this season.

“I will pour all my efforts into turning (Lotte) into a winning team from next year and beyond,” Iguchi, who recently retired, told a news conference.

“I am excited. I want to get everyone communicating and unite the team as one.”

Iguchi, the first Japanese former big leaguer to be named an NPB manager, will also be the only skipper in the PL next season that is still in his 40s.

He played in his career finale on Sept. 24.