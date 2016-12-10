Murofushi expresses shock over McLaren Report findings

Former Olympian Koji Murofushi said Saturday that the McLaren Report released on Fridayby the World Anti-Doping Agency implicating over 1,000 Russian athletes in an institutional doping conspiracy was “shocking.”

“The scope is very big. It’s a shocking report,” said Murofushi, who won the gold medal in men’s hammer throw at the 2004 Athens Games after Hungarian Adrian Annus was disqualified for a doping violation and stripped of the gold.

Shin Asakawa, chief executive officer of the Japan Anti-Doping Agency, described the report as having presented to Russia “irrefutable evidence” and sent a strong message to the country as it goes through organizational reconstruction.

Hidenori Suzuki, president of JADA, said the report has been confirmed to be objective, adding, “Japan is recognized internationally for being clean, but we need to brace ourselves and keep working on this area.”

Japan Sports Agency commissioner Daichi Suzuki said the government will solemnly continue anti-doping activities amid the revelation of “startling facts” surrounding Russia.

The second and final report compiled for WADA by a team led by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren, released Friday, said more than 1,000 Russian athletes in over 30 sports in the Summer and Winter Olympics and Paralympics have been implicated in institutional doping for the 2012 London Summer Games and 2014 Sochi Winter Games.